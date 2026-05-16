* Support Common Knowledge with Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/commonknowledgeedinburgh

The more finance we have, the more ambitious we can be. Support a pro-human future.

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17th May, Common Knowledge Health Festival

No tickets required! Just drop in! But the programme is on the free ticket here.

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***28th May, 7.30pm - Common Knowledge Annual General Meeting, North Merchiston Community Hall

28th May - The Common Knowledge AGM will be held at the end of the month. Positions will be up for election and there is potential for new positions to be created.

Office bearers will make their reports and there will be plenty of time for contributions about which are the best ways forward.

Come along to NMC Hall and help shape our campaign for a pro-human future.

No ticket required.

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13th June, Sat, 12pm to 3pm - Sonia Poulton - Jeffrey Epstein Conference

(in-person audience, online audience, speakers online)

Join us for a special conference on Jeffrey Epstein with Sonia Poulton (joining us live online, one after the other).

Jeffrey Epstein is at the centre of a network that stretches from the United States to the UK, across Europe and into the Middle East. His relationships reach into the circles of royalty, presidents, senators, MPs and billionaires, spread across finance, universities, bio-tech engineering, charities and foundations, and deep down into the rabbit hole of what is called the Deep State, its actors and their alleged occult practices.

Sonia Poulton will be one of our guests.

Discover how deep and wide the Epstein Conspiracy goes!

Tickets here for in-person and online. (£10)

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Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

****The New Venue for Reko Ring is North Merchiston Community Centre****

SUPPLIERS and PRODUCTS infomation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/328909419813578

Email: localabundance@proton.me

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Professor Richard Ennos on UK Column, interviewed by Prof Diane Rasmussen

Building anew. Our social fabric has been ripped apart. What can we do? In this interview Professor Ennos outlines how recent events impacted personally and how we might use these new understandings to find a way forward.

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The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

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Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.