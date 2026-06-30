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15th July, Wed, 7pm to 9pm - Cumbria Action Join Us!

Brief Summary of Cumbria Action from the Founder:

“I wanted to push back and get involved in activism and found no group which represented my thoughts and feelings, so i created one, which grew rapidly.

Now, Cumbria Action is a community activist group which assembles together concerned local citizens and those feeling unheard and ignored into one cohesive voice.

The group confronts the local authorities, conducts protests, public forums and agitates the often autocratic unchecked ‘nanny knows best’ nature of local and national governance. We share local news, stories and accounts that are overlooked, suppressed or inaccurately reported and proudly stand up for the neglected people of Cumbria”

Tickets here. (£5)

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Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

****The New Venue for Reko Ring is North Merchiston Community Centre****

SUPPLIERS and PRODUCTS infomation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/328909419813578

Email: localabundance@proton.me

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Professor Richard Ennos on UK Column, interviewed by Prof Diane Rasmussen

Building anew. Our social fabric has been ripped apart. What can we do? In this interview Professor Ennos outlines how recent events impacted personally and how we might use these new understandings to find a way forward.

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The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

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Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

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On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

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