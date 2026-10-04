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Support Common Knowledge with Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/commonknowledgeedinburgh

The more finance we have, the more ambitious we can be. Support a pro-human future.

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14th October, Wed, 7pm to 9pm - Folic Acid - A Judicial Review?

We are intending to hold a talk on actions on the folic acid issue, specifically what legal options are available.

At the meeting, we will be receiving ‘legal advice’ and will debate the way forward.

A legal option holds forth the prospect of resolving some of the issues that have plagued us for many years now: what is consent when it comes to health? What is proportionate action in this area? What is misinformed consent? And what are the responsibilities of government to fully inform the public and provide a choice?

To attend, register with this ticket. It is free. Here.

In the meantime, you can learn about the issue:

Read the HART articles on the issue:

https://substack.com/@hartuk

And sign the petition against folic acid in flour: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/769589

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11th November - Conspiracy Theorists Anonymous

Have you a partiality to Conspiracy Theories? Where did it all begin and what is your favoured one? For all those people unable or unwilling to break the habit of reading, watching or talking about conspiracy theories Common Knowledge is often a one stop, five step programme to help you.

1. Come along to our chaired meeting of Conspiracy Theorists

2. Admit that you are one to the group.

3. Relate to everyone how you got started and what your favourite one is.

4. Listen to others do the same.

5. Accept that you’ve been right all along and perhaps you’ve not been conspiratorial enough.

At the moment, this method has a 0% failure rate in recovery.

See you there!

Tickets here (£0).

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9th December - Matt Landman - Chemtrails: What is being sprayed over our skies?

Matt Landman is one of the most knowledgeable people about what exactly is going on above our heads.

An American, he will be joining us live from his home for a talk and an interactive discussion.

We are expecting tickets to go quickly so book your free one here.

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Friend of Common Knowledge - Hugh McCarthy

We’ve had Hugh over to give a talk previously. He continues to be a dedicated and powerful advocate for Covid Truth. Here is his latest article:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/lest-we-forget-part-6-a-question-of-science-or-a-question-of-ethics

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Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

****The New Venue for Reko Ring is North Merchiston Community Centre****

SUPPLIERS and PRODUCTS infomation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/328909419813578

Email: localabundance@proton.me

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Professor Richard Ennos on UK Column, interviewed by Prof Diane Rasmussen

Building anew. Our social fabric has been ripped apart. What can we do? In this interview Professor Ennos outlines how recent events impacted personally and how we might use these new understandings to find a way forward.

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The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

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Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

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