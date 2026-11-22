*

Support Common Knowledge with Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/commonknowledgeedinburgh

The more finance we have, the more ambitious we can be. Support a pro-human future.

*

Folic Acic in Flour by Professor Richard Ennos

From 13 December 2026, a profound but unheralded change is taking place in the diet of 71 million UK citizens. From that date, 99 per cent of the non-wholemeal flour sold in the UK — and incorporated into innumerable food products — will contain a synthetic chemical, folic acid, that is not present in natural foods. This unprecedented addition of a novel, synthetic chemical to the national diet has occurred without thorough public debate and has been enacted via secondary legislation, an amendment in 2024 to the Bread and Flour Regulations. The impetus for this change to the UK diet originates not from within the nation, but from international bodies such as the World Health Organization. They laud the change as a nutrition action that will help to achieve the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and thank the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for financial support in promoting this change.

The full article can be found in UK Column here.

*

A Judicial Review? An update will follow soon.

In the meantime, you can learn about the issue:

Read the HART articles on folic acid in flour:

https://substack.com/@hartuk

And sign the petition against folic acid in flour: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/769589

*

9th December - Matt Landman - Chemtrails: What is being sprayed over our skies?

Matt Landman is one of the most knowledgeable people about what exactly is going on above our heads.

An American, he will be joining us live from his home for a talk and an interactive discussion.

We are expecting tickets to go quickly so book your free one here.

*

Friend of Common Knowledge - Hugh McCarthy

We’ve had Hugh over to give a talk previously. He continues to be a dedicated and powerful advocate for Covid Truth. Here is his latest article:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/lest-we-forget-part-6-a-question-of-science-or-a-question-of-ethics

*

Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

****The New Venue for Reko Ring is North Merchiston Community Centre****

SUPPLIERS and PRODUCTS infomation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/328909419813578

Email: localabundance@proton.me

*

Professor Richard Ennos on UK Column, interviewed by Prof Diane Rasmussen

Building anew. Our social fabric has been ripped apart. What can we do? In this interview Professor Ennos outlines how recent events impacted personally and how we might use these new understandings to find a way forward.

*

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

*

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.