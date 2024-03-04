This Thursday, 7th March, will see the Common Knowledge Edinburgh AGM take place. This is a public event for all members and a chance for each member to have their say and help to shape the future of Common Knowledge. What does it take to be a member? All you have to do is to attend the meeting. It’s open to all.

There will be reports from the office holders, elections to office, proposals to be voted on and actions to plan. We’ve had a successful year from platforming Matt Le Tissier alongside other great speakers on a fortnightly basis, collaborating with comedy events and hosting our first conference. We hope the next year will be even more impactful. Join us and help build a pro-human community.

No ticket required. The AGM will be at the Edinburgh Taxi Club.

17th March - Mark Devlin! Mark is a UK-based club and radio DJ and music journalist, specialising in black/dance music in its many forms. In recent years Mark has begun speaking about the dark forces that have been manipulating the music industry for decades.

Mark has been an independent and courageous voice for truth and human freedom. Book a ticket here. (£10)

On the 21st March, Dr Stuart Waiton will be speaking to us about Scottish Education: its falling standards, its emphasis on experience rather than learning, its indoctrinating with dubious ideologies and its inability to permit debate. We may also get on to the topic of why this is happening across the Western world. Every parent and grandparent should be aware of these issues in order to have a better informed view of children’s education.

Free ticket for the 21st March is available here.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

