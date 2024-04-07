Free! 18th April, Edinburgh - "In a dark time the eye begins to see." - Psychotherapist Rachel Maisey. Tickets here.

Trauma, Initiation and Transformation. A psychological perspective on the times we are in. Rachel Maisey is a therapeutic counsellor working in private practice with adults and young people. She is a member of Therapists For Medical Freedom and also has over 10 years of working in the voluntary sector.

Free! 2nd May, Edinburgh. Professor Richard Ennos - 'Health: An Ecological Perspective'. Tickets here.

Richard Ennos is a retired professor of Evolutionary Biology with 32 years of experience in teaching and research at Edinburgh University. In this talk he will look at the problem of maintaining good health from a broad ecological, rather than a traditional medical, perspective. Critical to this is an understanding of how the human body defends itself against invasion by other organisms, and the various ways in which certain of these organisms have nevertheless evolved to exploit the resource that the human body represents.

Free, 16th May, Edinburgh. Chris Cook - "Energy Markets and Geopolitics: Cook's Tour Unlimited." Tickets here.

Chris Cook has forty years' experience of energy markets from local to global (as a Director of a global oil & products exchange) and three decades where law, accounting & ICT converge in financial technology. His experience has given him unique insights into the central role of energy strategy in geopolitics and to the energy and financial markets of the future.

Free! 30th May, Edinburgh. Paul Cudenec of Winter Oak: The Organic Radical Tradition. Tickets here.

Paul Cudenec is a journalist, essayist and novelist who runs the ‘Winter Oak’ website and whose books include ‘The Withway’, ‘Enemies of the Modern World’, ‘Fascism Rebranded’ and ‘The Great Racket’. He has written:

“We need to rediscover what it means to be truly human, to cherish value over price, communal belonging over personal self-interest, honour above wealth”.

25th April at a SECRET LOCATION: SPEAKEASY COMEDY CLUB PRESENTS

An Unbridled Extravaganza of Uncensored Hilarity

Featuring Notorious Recalcitrant

MICHAEL O'BERNICIA

Who Will MC For The Uproariously Funny Globetrotting Comedian

CRAIG CAMPBELL

PLUS TWO VERY SPECIAL GUESTS

Tickets Here.

(Gig liable to cancellation if not enough tickets are sold, so hopefully we can reach the threshold and have a laugh at all the challenges and absurdities of the current period. Refunds or re-scheduling will be available in that case.)

