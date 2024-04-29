Free! 2nd May, Edinburgh. Professor Richard Ennos - 'Health: An Ecological Perspective'. Tickets here.

Richard Ennos is a retired professor of Evolutionary Biology with 32 years of experience in teaching and research at Edinburgh University. In this talk he will look at the problem of maintaining good health from a broad ecological, rather than a traditional medical, perspective. Critical to this is an understanding of how the human body defends itself against invasion by other organisms, and the various ways in which certain of these organisms have nevertheless evolved to exploit the resource that the human body represents.

REKO RING LAUNCH! We Are What Our Food Eats! Peelham Farm (Organic/Grass Fed) Pick Up & Talk by Peelham Owners.

Reko Ring Official Launch! Connecting Farmers and Producers directly to their customers through our monthly Reko Ring. Join us to hear about our Reko Ring and the ideas behind it! Order your produce from Peelham Farm and pick it up on the night!



Free, 16th May, Edinburgh. Chris Cook - "Energy Markets and Geopolitics: Cook's Tour Unlimited."

Chris Cook has forty years' experience of energy markets from local to global (as a Director of a global oil & products exchange) and three decades where law, accounting & ICT converge in financial technology. His experience has given him unique insights into the central role of energy strategy in geopolitics and to the energy and financial markets of the future.

Free! 30th May, Edinburgh. Paul Cudenec of Winter Oak: The Organic Radical Tradition.

Paul Cudenec is a journalist, essayist and novelist who runs the ‘Winter Oak’ website and whose books include ‘The Withway’, ‘Enemies of the Modern World’, ‘Fascism Rebranded’ and ‘The Great Racket’. He has written:

“We need to rediscover what it means to be truly human, to cherish value over price, communal belonging over personal self-interest, honour above wealth”.

Free Event! 6th June, Edinburgh. Craig Houston of 'Craig Houston Talks To' Podcast Will Be Talking Politics And Scotland.

On ‘Craig Houston Talks To’, Craig brings you thought-provoking interviews, discussions, and dialogues that explore various topics and delve into the depths of the human experience: “From renowned footballers and inspiring personalities to everyday heroes, I have the privilege of sitting down with individuals from all walks of life to share their unique perspectives and inspiring stories.”

Saturday 15th June, 2pm. Common Knowledge is pleased to host the legendary investigative journalist and speaker of Truth to power - Sonia Poulton!

We all know Sonia from her long track record of work that shows she is prepared to follow the evidence where it leads and is not afraid to speak her conclusions. She can be found daily on TNT radio where she broadcasts interviews that are prepared to deal with the most vital issues in our society today.

Join us on a Saturday afternoon for a talk that will not be afraid to go as far as it takes to present Truth.

Free! 27th June, Edinburgh. Leah Gunn Barret: An American in Scotland: Independence, the Gun Lobby and Big Pharma.

A dual UK/US citizen, Leah has lived and worked in the UK and the US. She has an economics degree from Carleton College, and master’s degrees from Columbia University and Johns Hopkins University. An activist against the gun lobby she has now not only ‘crossed the aisle’ but has left the building, appalled at the Covid cover-up and the unethical practices of Big Pharma. She lives in Edinburgh, Scotland.

