Free! 30th May, Edinburgh. Paul Cudenec of Winter Oak: The Organic Radical Tradition. Tickets here.

Paul Cudenec is a journalist, essayist and novelist who runs the ‘Winter Oak’ website (which is hugely insightful) and whose books include ‘The Withway’, ‘Enemies of the Modern World’, ‘Fascism Rebranded’ and ‘The Great Racket’. He has written:

“We need to rediscover what it means to be truly human, to cherish value over price, communal belonging over personal self-interest, honour above wealth”.

Free Event! 6th June, Edinburgh. Craig Houston of 'Craig Houston Talks To' Podcast Will Be Talking Politics And Scotland. Tickets here.

On ‘Craig Houston Talks To’, Craig brings you thought-provoking interviews, discussions, and dialogues that explore various topics and delve into the depths of the human experience: “From renowned footballers and inspiring personalities to everyday heroes, I have the privilege of sitting down with individuals from all walks of life to share their unique perspectives and inspiring stories.”

Saturday 15th June, 2pm. Common Knowledge is pleased to host the legendary investigative journalist and speaker of Truth to power - Sonia Poulton! Tickets here. (£11)

We all know Sonia from her long track record of work that shows she is prepared to follow the evidence where it leads and is not afraid to speak her conclusions. She can be found daily on TNT radio where she broadcasts interviews that are prepared to deal with the most vital issues in our society today.

Join us on a Saturday afternoon for a talk that will not be afraid to go as far as it takes to present Truth.

Free! 27th June, Edinburgh. Leah Gunn Barret: An American in Scotland: Independence, the Gun Lobby and Big Pharma. Tickets here.

A dual UK/US citizen, Leah has lived and worked in the UK and the US. She has an economics degree from Carleton College, and master’s degrees from Columbia University and Johns Hopkins University. An activist against the gun lobby she has now not only ‘crossed the aisle’ but has left the building, appalled at the Covid cover-up and the unethical practices of Big Pharma. She lives in Edinburgh, Scotland.

29th June, 2pm to 4pm, Saturday, Edinburgh - Common Knowledge is proud to present the brilliant mathematician and astrophysicist, Professor Valentina Zharkova. Tickets here. (£9)

Are we entering a period of climate cooling like the previous mini-ice age of the Middle Ages? According to solar activity this might well be the case, argues Professor Zharkova. Valentina Zharkova is an expert on the interaction of the sun and solar system activity with the climate on planet Earth. And it takes more than a small increase in carbon to impact the world’s temperatures, as Professor Zharkova shows. Marginalised by the Green Agenda and its billions, Valentina Zharkova will present on what is really happening is a highly complex both terrestrial and extra-terrestrial system.

REKO RING ! We Are What Our Food Eats! Avoid the processed and pharmaceutical foods of the supermarket and help build-up local, healthy producers who sell direct.

To find out more, email: localabundance@proton.me

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us.

