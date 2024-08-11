The next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for Thursday 22nd August 2024 at the Taxi Club. Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by Sunday 18th August 2024 23:59. When you've placed your order with Peelhams, select 'Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Save the dates 📅

Next dates for Local Abundance Reko Ring delivery drops are below. Don't forget to add them to your calendar 😁

🚜19th September 2024 (Order by 15th September 2024)

🚜17th October 2024 (Order by 13th October 2024)

🚜14th November 2024(Order by 10th November 2024)

🚜 12th December 2024(Order by 8th December 2024)

