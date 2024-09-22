26th September - Leaving Excellence Behind

"As the twentieth anniversary of the publication of A Curriculum for Excellence approaches, Scottish education is undergoing a reform process aimed at addressing growing criticisms. Headlines describe a system plagued by falling standards, unequal opportunities, unruly classrooms, and activist agendas. However, the proposed reforms have not been met with widespread enthusiasm and seem to offer more of the same, when what is truly needed is a renewed focus on what makes schools special: educating our young people about our world, challenging their expectations, and seeing them come into their own. What reforms can make that happen?"

Stuart Baird is a secondary school teacher with over twenty-five years’ experience. He is a union activist and a board member of the Scottish Union for Education. We are delighted to welcome him to present on the 26th - venue TBC. Ticket available here.

3rd of October - Frank Gilmour - Dumfries and Galloway under assault

Frank Gilmour is an activist of unique energy and drive. His mission is to bring to the attention of the good people of Galloway the harm that has been done to them by the Covid-Hoax and the roll-out of the vaccination programme. As Frank has often pointed out, five hundred excess deaths in a small town like Stranraer deserves an explanation, and he is determined to have one. However, Frank’s response is not just information dissemination or looking for accountability, he has purchased a fishing boat, has creel nets ready and is growing fruit and veg with poly-tunnels, on top of leading a community of over one hundred and fifty in the Galloway area.

