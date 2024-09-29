3rd of October - Frank Gilmour - Dumfries and Galloway under assault

Frank Gilmour is an activist of unique energy and drive. His mission is to bring to the attention of the good people of Galloway the harm that has been done to them by the Covid-Hoax and the roll-out of the vaccination programme. As Frank has often pointed out, five hundred excess deaths in a small town like Stranraer deserves an explanation, and he is determined to have one. However, Frank’s response is not just information dissemination or looking for accountability, he has purchased a fishing boat, has creel nets ready and is growing fruit and veg with poly-tunnels, on top of leading a community of over one hundred and fifty in the Galloway area.

And he’s going to tell us all about it. Tickets available here.

REKO Ring

Don’t forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for Thursday 17th October 2024 at the Taxi Club. Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by Sunday 13th October 2024, 23:59. When you've placed your order with Peelhams, select 'Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Next dates for Local Abundance Reko Ring delivery drops are below. Don't forget to add them to your calendar

17th October 2024 - Order by 13th October 2024

14th November 2024 - Order by 10th November 2024

12th December 2024 - Order by 8th December 2024

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh