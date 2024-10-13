Dont forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for Thursday 17th October 2024 at the Taxi Club. Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by Sunday 13th October 2024, 23:59. When you've placed your order with Peelhams, select 'Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Save the dates 📅

Next dates for Local Abundance Reko Ring delivery drops are below. Don't forget to add them to your calendar 😁

🚜14th November 2024(Order by 10th November 2024)

🚜 12th December 2024(Order by 8th December 2024)

14th November - Tuning the Biofield with Jackie Queally

Jackie Queally is a practitioner of what would be described as 'spiritual' healing, an expert on Rosslyn Chapel, Biofield Tuning and a host of other healing practices. Jackie trained with Eileen Day McKusick; a worldwide specialist on the Biofield. This is an interesting (unknown but growing) area of therapy for health and wellness.

Tickets are available here.

21st November - Andrew Whitley - Scotland the Bread

Scotland The Bread is a collaborative project to establish a Scottish flour and bread supply that is healthy, equitable, locally controlled and sustainable. The idea is simple: grow nutritious wheat and bake it properly close to home.

Scotland The Bread was founded in 2012 by Andrew Whitley and Veronica Burke, who had established their work at the forefront of the Real Bread movement in the UK.

Tickets are available here.

5th December - Comedy Unleashed

Comedy Unleashed are returning to Edinburgh after having been cancelled before and even making global headlines with their gigs in the city being pulled, but you can’t keep irreverent comedy down! They’re back with a great line-up just to set-us up for Christmas. You can book tickets here.

Or, if you don’t know and want to know more, visit their Facebook event listing.

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

