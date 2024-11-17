We are looking to add eggs and chickens (all organic and pastured) to our Reko Ring. If you would like to order these products, then email: localabundance@proton.me

Don’t forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for Thursday 14th November at the Taxi Club. Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by Sunday 10th November (today!). When you've placed your order with Peelham, select 'Reko’ (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Next dates for Local Abundance Reko Ring delivery drops are below. Don't forget to add them to your calendar 😁

🚜 12th December (Order by 8th December 2024)

Scotland The Bread is a collaborative project to establish a Scottish flour and bread supply that is healthy, equitable, locally controlled and sustainable. The idea is simple: grow nutritious wheat and bake it properly close to home.

Scotland The Bread was founded in 2012 by Andrew Whitley and Veronica Burke, who had established their work at the forefront of the Real Bread movement in the UK.

Tickets are available here.

28th of November - Joy Warren - The Fluoride Poisonings

Bobby Kennedy Jr. is fighting fluoridation. Find out the history and why it’s so bad for us.

Joy Warren has been active against Water Fluoridation soon after gaining a BSC (Hons) in Environmental Science in 2002. She attended a Friends of the Earth meeting in early 2003 at which a medical doctor gave an account of her long struggle against hypothyroidism after moving to fluoridated Coventry. After researching the issue of fluoride’s negative effect on the endocrine system and much else, Joy became convinced that the practice of adding a medicine to drinking water was a thoroughly unethical medical practice. Part of her journey has involved excluding fluoride from her environment which was no mean feat, living as she does in a fluoridated city.

Tickets are here.

30th November - St Andrew’s Day Celebration

Common Knowledge will be holding its St. Andrew’s Day celebration of the patron saint and of the national culture of Scotland. Lest we forget, the Globalist culture is a non-culture that sacrifices everything that makes people human, replacing it by a culture of efficiency, obedience and monitored conformity as part of ant hill society. We reject that and instead we embrace the romance, the foolishness, the humour, the sentimentality, the tragedy and the triumph of the poems, songs, speeches and music of Scotland. We support what is ineradicably human as it has developed through history in each people and area of the world.

Join us for a night of pro-human Scottish festivity at Leith Shore!

Tickets here.

5th December - Comedy Unleashed

Comedy Unleashed are returning to Edinburgh after having been cancelled before and even making global headlines with their gigs in the city being pulled, but you can’t keep irreverent comedy down! They’re back with a great line-up just to set-us up for Christmas. You can book tickets here.

Or, if you don’t know and want to know more, visit their Facebook event listing.

14th December - A Sonia Poulton Christmas!

Sonia Poulton Returns!

This year, joining us for Christmas, Sonia Poulton will be rounding-up what has happened in 2024, where we might be going in 2025 and answering your questions about it all and more.

We want our Christmas present to YOU to be the truth of what's really going on and Sonia is the perfect person to deliver it!

Join us in the afternoon on the 14th December, Saturday, for an extended talk, Q&A and conversation with the great Sonia Poulton. Tickets here.

14th December - Common Knowledge: Freedom Christmas Party!

It's Christmas!

For the first Christmas in five years, unbelievable as it sounds, we can see the skies have cleared somewhat and the dark clouds on the horizon are a little less threatening. With cautious optimism, we can see a different direction of travel. A possibility that our community, the ones that objected to lockdowns, who refused the vaccines, who took the vax and regretted it, who disagreed with ideologies that curtailed our right to think, who want a pro-human, free future, has been instrumental, in their millions, of helping to create, by their steadfastness and their growing confidence to voice a contrary opinion.

Now, isn't that something to celebrate?

We have our own version of Seasonal Greetings and Good Tidings and was there ever a profounder message in history? That humanity might grow older and grow wiser, that we might still yet be free!

Why not celebrate by coming along to our Christmas Party. Sonia Poulton will be there, toasting the Season with us, as will Professor Richard Ennos. And I'm sure we'll cram in a couple of good cheer addresses amongst the festive food and chat.

All tickets include four plates of food.

Tickets here.

