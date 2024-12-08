The single ticket phenomenon.

So many of our sales are only single tickets. People’s views are not shared by partners, friends or family. Many in our community are still largely isolated.

Let’s reach out, meet each other and chat with each other. Relationships are essential to building a community of values.

What better way is there to do this than by enjoying ourselves at events and parties specifically for the community?

We hope you can join us over the Festive Period and beyond.

*

14th December - A Sonia Poulton Christmas!

Sonia Poulton Returns!

This year, joining us for Christmas, Sonia Poulton will be rounding-up what has happened in 2024, where we might be going in 2025 and answering your questions about it all and more.

We want our Christmas present to YOU to be the truth of what's really going on and Sonia is the perfect person to deliver it!

Join us in the afternoon on the 14th December, Saturday, for an extended talk, Q&A and conversation with the great Sonia Poulton. Tickets here.

*

14th December - Common Knowledge: Freedom Christmas Party!

It's Christmas!

For the first Christmas in five years, unbelievable as it sounds, we can see the skies have cleared somewhat and the dark clouds on the horizon are a little less threatening. With cautious optimism, we can see a different direction of travel. A possibility that our community, the ones that objected to lockdowns, who refused the vaccines, who took the vax and regretted it, who disagreed with ideologies that curtailed our right to think, who want a pro-human, free future, has been instrumental, in their millions, of helping to create, by their steadfastness and their growing confidence to voice a contrary opinion.

Now, isn't that something to celebrate?

We have our own version of Seasonal Greetings and Good Tidings and was there ever a profounder message in history? That humanity might grow older and grow wiser, that we might still yet be free!

Why not celebrate by coming along to our Christmas Party. Sonia Poulton will be there, toasting the Season with us, as will Professor Richard Ennos. And I'm sure we'll cram in a couple of good cheer addresses amongst the festive food and chat.

All tickets include four plates of food.

Tickets here.

*

Reko Ring Reminder - Last chance for orders is tonight for Peelham.

Pick-up at the Taxi Club on the 12th December.

Peelham Farm and Ramstane Farm eggs.

*

9th January - Annie Barr MBE - AB Health Hub Jedburgh

On Thursday 9th January Annie Barr MBE, who has set up the AB Health Hub in Jedburgh, is coming to speak to us. Information about the health hub can be found at: abhealthhub.com

Annie is using alternative healthcare solutions tailored to the individual. She is treating many of the Vax injured. There will be an opportunity to discuss how we might invest in the health hub.

Tickets here.

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.