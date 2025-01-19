22nd February - The Scottish People’s Covid Conference - Raising Awareness

From March 2020 to December 2022 the Scottish public experienced profound changes to the provision and delivery of both Health and Social Care, which included restrictions on their freedom of movement and assembly. These measures constituted a strategic government response to a respiratory illness named COVID-19. The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry is a statutory public inquiry whose remit is to establish the facts of, and learn lessons from this strategic response and ultimately provide reports to Scottish Ministers. In the course of the first part of this enquiry, centred on Health and Social Care, a wealth of evidence has been gathered from the Scottish public about the effects of the government’s COVID-19 response on the lives of real people. Our conference will provide a platform for sharing, and placing in context, these lived experiences so that the Scottish public can reflect on the lessons that they reveal.



Speakers include:

Dr Claire Craig, Professor Richard Ennos, Professor Diane Rasmussen, Dr Alan Mordue, Dr Liz Evans, Professor Martin Neil and individual personal testimonies from members of the public and the audience.

Join us

Our speakers will present on a range of issues, followed by a Q&A for each speaker. There will be testimony from the public and we will finish the day with a plenary and 'What will we do next?'

Includes

Tea, Coffees and lunch.

Tickets here.

5th February, Comedy Unleashed Returns

Change the culture, change the politics.

One of the biggest drivers of culture is humour. If we can laugh at things, they are no longer so intimidating. If we can satirise people and institutions, they lose their power. We need comedy. We need irreverence. We need…a laugh!

To that end, Comedy Unleashed returns to Edinburgh. If they can make money, they’ll keep coming back bi-monthly. So, I hope the community up here can support them.

Tickets here.

