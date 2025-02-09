22nd February - The Scottish People’s Covid Conference - Raising Awareness

From March 2020 to December 2022 the Scottish public experienced profound changes to the provision and delivery of both Health and Social Care, which included restrictions on their freedom of movement and assembly. These measures constituted a strategic government response to a respiratory illness named COVID-19. The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry is a statutory public inquiry whose remit is to establish the facts of, and learn lessons from this strategic response and ultimately provide reports to Scottish Ministers. In the course of the first part of this enquiry, centred on Health and Social Care, a wealth of evidence has been gathered from the Scottish public about the effects of the government’s COVID-19 response on the lives of real people. Our conference will provide a platform for sharing, and placing in context, these lived experiences so that the Scottish public can reflect on the lessons that they reveal.

Here Professor Richard Ennos outlines the issues in an interview with Craig Houston.



Speakers include:

Dr Claire Craig, Professor Richard Ennos, Professor Diane Rasmussen, Dr Alan Mordue, Dr Liz Evans, Professor Martin Neil and individual personal testimonies from members of the public and the audience.

Join us

Our speakers will present on a range of issues, followed by a Q&A for each speaker. There will be testimony from the public and we will finish the day with a plenary and 'What will we do next?'

Includes

Tea, Coffees and lunch.

Tickets here.

*

20th March - It All Starts With Our Food - Permaculture: Angus Soutar

Permaculture Rockstar, Angus Soutar, will be talking to us about the most important medicine: our food.

As a myopic governing class leads us further and further into The Global Machine, how can we recover the health of our society and the planet as a whole? The answers may lie closer to home than we think. Angus will make the case for taking control of our own food supply, and invite discussion on how we can overcome the current obstacles.

*

22nd March - DJ, Writer and Investigator - Mark Devlin - The Music Conspiracy

Mark Devlin returns to Edinburgh to kick off his latest tour exploring the many layered truth of conspiracy and corruption in our culture.

Mark has exposed the Tavistock links to many of the world's most loved bands. The coincidences that signal a conspiracy have been too numerous. The intelligence services have reached their tentacles into what we once supposed was just innocent artists offering us their creative outpourings. Nope. It's darker and dirtier than that. Find out how deep it all goes on the 22nd. Tickets here.

*

24th April, Edinburgh - The Greatest Story Never Told: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Kennedy Assassination - Matthew Wilson

Lee Harvey was a Marine at 16, a CIA radar operator at 19, a world famous defector to the Soviet Union at 20 and dead at 24 as the alleged killer of the 35th President of the United States. But is that the whole story?

Described as a 'communist', 'a loser', 'an alienated young man' and a 'murderer', was he any of these things? What was his role in the marines? Why did the CIA recruit and what exactly was his work at Atsugi airbase? Why did his fellow marines hear him speaking Russian...and German? Why was Schweitzer College in Switzerland in his dairy? How did he walk straight back into the USA in 1963 from the USSR with no checks and married to the niece of a KGB officer?

What were his mafia connections?

Why was he learning Spanish?

Why was he meeting with the FBI in the weeks before Kennedy's death?

The questions with Lee Oswald keep coming. After over 60 years and thousands of researchers, we are able to answer most of them and the story of Oswald is far different to the one we have been told.

Tickets here.

Matthew Wilson has been studying the Kennedy assassination for over thirty years.

*

