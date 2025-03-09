22nd February - The Scottish People’s Covid Conference - Raising Awareness

The conference passed successfully and we hope people found it useful. The video of it is not quite ready yet, but should be available in the next few weeks.

Craig Houston, a Scottish podcaster, was at the event recording some shocking stories and testimony. This one is an interview of Professor Martin Neil who co-wrote a book with Professor Norman Fenton showing the true science and Covid data called Fighting Goliath.

*

20th March - It All Starts With Our Food - Permaculture: Angus Soutar

Permaculture Rockstar, Angus Soutar, will be talking to us about the most important medicine: our food.

As a myopic governing class leads us further and further into The Global Machine, how can we recover the health of our society and the planet as a whole? The answers may lie closer to home than we think. Angus will make the case for taking control of our own food supply, and invite discussion on how we can overcome the current obstacles.

*

22nd March - DJ, Writer and Investigator - Mark Devlin - The Music Conspiracy

Mark Devlin returns to Edinburgh to kick off his latest tour exploring the many layered truth of conspiracy and corruption in our culture.

Mark has exposed the Tavistock links to many of the world's most loved bands. The coincidences that signal a conspiracy have been too numerous. The intelligence services have reached their tentacles into what we once supposed was just innocent artists offering us their creative outpourings. Nope. It's darker and dirtier than that. Find out how deep it all goes on the 22nd. Tickets here.

*

2nd April - The Hate Crime Bill Comedy Night - Comedy Unleashed

Comedy Unleashed returns to Edinburgh, one year after its bold, brave and outrageous protest against the Hate Crime Bill’s inception into Scottish Law. (A gig that again saw banning and censorship from another venue.)

Come along for an evening of fun, laughter and defying the authoritarians in the best way possible. Tickets here.

*

24th April, Edinburgh - The Greatest Story Never Told: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Kennedy Assassination - Matthew Wilson

When the accused assassin of JFK defected to Minsk, he was put in an expensive apartment, given a salary by the Red Cross and put under constant surveillance by the KGB.

Three years later he returned to America with a Russian wife, the niece of an intelligence agency Colonel.

What was he doing there? Why did he marry a woman with a White Russian heritage?

Find out on the 24th.

Tickets here.

Matthew Wilson has been studying the Kennedy assassination for over thirty years.

*

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.