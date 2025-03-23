2nd April - The Hate Crime Bill Comedy Night - Comedy Unleashed

Comedy Unleashed returns to Edinburgh, one year after its bold, brave and outrageous protest against the Hate Crime Bill’s inception into Scottish Law. (A gig that again saw banning and censorship from another venue.)

Come along for an evening of fun, laughter and defying the authoritarians in the best way possible. Tickets here.

*

24th April, Edinburgh - The Greatest Story Never Told: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Kennedy Assassination - Matthew Wilson

Lee Harvey Oswald was a teenager runner for the mafia around the docks of New Orleans, knew Jack Ruby and David Ferrie.

When he returned to New Orleans, he was working under the man who created the ‘X Files’ for the FBI.

Amongst others…

Find out on the 24th.

Tickets here.

Matthew Wilson has been studying the Kennedy assassination for over thirty years.

*

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

*

