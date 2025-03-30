10th April - REKO Ring at the Taxi Club

Don’t forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for Thursday 10th April 2025 at The Taxi Club from 7.30pm. Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by Sunday 6th April 2025, 23:59. When you've placed your order with Peelhams, select 'Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

NOTE: For our new members, please find attached guidance for placing your order with Peelhams Farm.

REMINDER: Ramstane Farm has updated their payment details, so please email first so we can send you the new payment information.

Ramstane Farm will also have eggs available, if you're interested in ordering eggs please email Local Abundance with the number of eggs you would like, by Sunday 6th April 2025.

localabundance@proton.me

Save the date

Future Reko Ring Collection will be on the below dates:

15/05/2025

12/06/2025

24th April, Edinburgh - The Greatest Story Never Told: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Kennedy Assassination - Matthew Wilson

When Lee Oswald returned to the United States he was welcomed into the Dallas White Russian community by a man who was suspected of being a Nazi agent in World War Two.

He had already been welcomed off the docks in New York by a man associated with a group that wanted to create a ‘New World Order’ under Der Fuhrer.

Time and time again, we see German names crop-up - Dallas, New Orleans, Mexico City.

Why?

Find out on the 24th.

Tickets here.

Matthew Wilson has been studying the Kennedy assassination for over thirty years.

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

