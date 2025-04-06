10th April - REKO Ring at the Taxi Club

Don’t forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for Thursday 10th April 2025 at The Taxi Club from 7.30pm. Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by Sunday 6th April 2025, 23:59. When you've placed your order with Peelhams, select 'Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

NOTE: For our new members, please find attached guidance for placing your order with Peelhams Farm.

REMINDER: Ramstane Farm has updated their payment details, so please email first so we can send you the new payment information.

Ramstane Farm will also have eggs available, if you're interested in ordering eggs please email Local Abundance with the number of eggs you would like, by Sunday 6th April 2025.

localabundance@proton.me

Save the date

Future Reko Ring Collection will be on the below dates:

15/05/2025

12/06/2025

*

24th April, Edinburgh - The Greatest Story Never Told: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Kennedy Assassination - Matthew Wilson

Why was Lee Harvey Oswald seen and heard visiting a world-renowned doctor in New Orleans every night for weeks in the summer of ‘63?

Why did the same doctor die under bizarre circumstances the following year when the Warren Commission came to New Orleans for that part of its investigation?

Why did CIA agent and Kennedy-hater David Ferrie have thousands of mice?

Find out on the 24th.

Tickets here.

Matthew Wilson has been studying the Kennedy assassination for over thirty years.

*

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

*

A Teacher During Covid

“When the grave lies open before us, let’s not try to be witty, but on the other hand, let’s not forget, but make it our business to record the worst of the human viciousness we’ve seen without changing one word.” – Celine

Covid was a strange time. And it is in strange and unusual times that people reveal themselves most clearly. Periods of disruption and uncertainty precipitate an inner turmoil in individuals that we expect to see displayed in recognisable symptoms. Our forecasts assume they will manifest as irruptions of crazed acts or states in the streets, public areas and shared spaces. Less dramatically, our more moderate guesses are for a pronounced strangeness, possibly an acquired peculiarity or an exaggeration of a slight and permanent oddity, hitherto unnoticed in the people with whom we are familiar. Predicting the multiplication of openly and increasingly disjointed human beings is a reasonable deduction for the consequences of social irregularity…

*

2nd April - Comedy Unleashed

We guarantee a night of rip-roaring laughter at the expense of uptight and the easily offended.

Tony Law is surreal. He has an compellingly obscure take on life and is comforted by the bizarre and surreal. The Comedy Unleashed audience at the London club love him. Check him out: Here’s a video of Tony Law

More comedians will be announced soon.

*

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.