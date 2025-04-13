24th April, Edinburgh - The Greatest Story Never Told: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Kennedy Assassination - Matthew Wilson

Three attempted assassinations in 1963. Then a successful one.

Tampa. Miami. Chicago. And Dallas. But was Dallas always the place for the ‘Big Event’? A city controlled by oilmen, Lyndon Johnson cronies, the mafia and the CIA.

Did a ruthless nexus of corporate America conjoin in Dallas to make the murder of the 35th President of the United States a possibility and ensure it could be gotten away with?

Find out on the 24th.

Tickets here.

Matthew Wilson has been studying the Kennedy assassination for over thirty years.

*

15th May - Defeating the New World Order with Thomas Busch

Thomas and James, two long standing activists against the New Normal from Glasgow, will reflect on their experience and take it to the next level. What is needed to beat the Great Reset, beyond day to day activism? What approaches exist and which one is most promising?



A comprehensive strategic approach, clearing out subculturally popular crude strategic fragments. If you consider yourself a dissident who is sick of frustration and resignation around you and if you want an overview of the path to beat the globalists, this presentation is for you.

Ticket here.

*

4th June - Comedy Unleashed

Tony Law

Tony is surreal. He has an compellingly obscure take on life and is comforted by the bizarre and surreal. The Comedy Unleashed audience at the London club love him. Check him out: Here’s a video of Tony Law

Jay Mack

Jay is a Leeds based comedian. Nihilistic, Uncouth and as dark as a basement flat. Self proclaimed Best Female Comedian of the year 2023.

Adam Coumas

Adam is a comedian who disputes the status quo. As heard on the BBC. Playing to audiences across the UK, he tackles fiercely divisive topics but subdues them with delightfully dark indifference.

“Domineering presence, with a taut, muscular delivery” - Steve Bennett, Chortle

MORE COMEDIANS TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Tickets here.

*

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

*

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.