15th May - Defeating the New World Order with Thomas

Thomas and James, two long standing activists against the New Normal from Glasgow, will reflect on their experience and take it to the next level. What is needed to beat the Great Reset, beyond day to day activism? What approaches exist and which one is most promising?

A comprehensive strategic approach, clearing out subculturally popular crude strategic fragments. If you consider yourself a dissident who is sick of frustration and resignation around you and if you want an overview of the path to beat the globalists, this presentation is for you.

Ticket here.

*

4th June - Comedy Unleashed

Tony Law

Tony is surreal. He has an compellingly obscure take on life and is comforted by the bizarre and surreal. The Comedy Unleashed audience at the London club love him. Check him out: Here’s a video of Tony Law

Jay Mack

Jay is a Leeds based comedian. Nihilistic, Uncouth and as dark as a basement flat. Self proclaimed Best Female Comedian of the year 2023.

Adam Coumas

Adam is a comedian who disputes the status quo. As heard on the BBC. Playing to audiences across the UK, he tackles fiercely divisive topics but subdues them with delightfully dark indifference.

“Domineering presence, with a taut, muscular delivery” - Steve Bennett, Chortle

MORE COMEDIANS TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Tickets here.

*

12th June - The Holistic Vet - Dr Schmidt

Ellen Schmidt has always been interested in complementary medicine. After having further qualifications under her belt, she has been widening the options she could offer to her clients and finding the best way to heal and recover for their companion animals or making her patients more fit and happier. She strongly believes that exploring all the opportunities will result the best solution.

Motto: “Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path”.

Ticket here.

*

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

*

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.