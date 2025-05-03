15th May - Local Abundance Reko Ring

Don't forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for Thursday 15th May 2025 at The Taxi Club from 7.30pm. (Taxi Club 12 Beaverhall Rd, Edinburgh EH7 4JE)

Peelham Farm:

Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by Sunday 11th May 2025, 23:59. When you've placed your order with Peelhams, select 'Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Ramstane Farm:

Ramstane Farm will also have eggs available, if you're interested in ordering eggs please email Local Abundance with the number of eggs you would like, by Sunday 11th May 2025.

localabundance@proton.me

REMINDER: Ramstane Farm has updated their payment details, so please email first so we can send you the new payment information

Steading & Co:

Steading & Co are our newest suppliers. They offer microgreens, which are bursting with up to 40x more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than their mature counterparts. Alongside these, their rich duck eggs are packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, and omega-3s, helping to balance hormones, support brain health, and keep you fuller for longer. Microgreens and duck eggs are a simple but powerful step toward eating with intention and reclaiming your health. if you're interested in ordering eggs please email Local Abundance with the number of eggs you would like, by Sunday 11th May 2025. We've already had a huge interest in the new supplier and only have a limited amount left so get your orders in asap.

Microgreen Salad Mix £6.50: 5 boxes left

Duck Eggs half a dozen box: 1 box left

localabundance@proton.me

Future Reko Ring Collection will be on the below dates:

12/06/2025, 10/07/2025, 14/08/2025, 11/09/2025, 9/10/2025, 13/11/2025, 11/12/2025.

15th May - Defeating the New World Order with Thomas

Thomas and James, two long standing activists against the New Normal from Glasgow, will reflect on their experience and take it to the next level. What is needed to beat the Great Reset, beyond day to day activism? What approaches exist and which one is most promising?

A comprehensive strategic approach, clearing out subculturally popular crude strategic fragments. If you consider yourself a dissident who is sick of frustration and resignation around you and if you want an overview of the path to beat the globalists, this presentation is for you.

Ticket here.

4th June - Comedy Unleashed

Tony Law

Tony is surreal. He has an compellingly obscure take on life and is comforted by the bizarre and surreal. The Comedy Unleashed audience at the London club love him. Check him out: Here’s a video of Tony Law

Jay Mack

Jay is a Leeds based comedian. Nihilistic, Uncouth and as dark as a basement flat. Self proclaimed Best Female Comedian of the year 2023.

Adam Coumas

Adam is a comedian who disputes the status quo. As heard on the BBC. Playing to audiences across the UK, he tackles fiercely divisive topics but subdues them with delightfully dark indifference.

“Domineering presence, with a taut, muscular delivery” - Steve Bennett, Chortle

MORE COMEDIANS TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Tickets here.

12th June - The Holistic Vet - Dr Schmidt

Ellen Schmidt has always been interested in complementary medicine. After having further qualifications under her belt, she has been widening the options she could offer to her clients and finding the best way to heal and recover for their companion animals or making her patients more fit and happier. She strongly believes that exploring all the opportunities will result the best solution.

Motto: “Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path”.

Ticket here.

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

