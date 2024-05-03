The great journalist, presenter and fighter for freedoms Sonia Poulton will be our speaker in Edinburgh on the 15th of June. Tickets are here.

Community Councils are potentially the most legitimate and powerful level of governance, nearest to the people, representing their local sovereign voices and individual or collective ruling views, which all governance should follow. All levels of governance have no actual or real power or legitimacy, other than what they are given or instructed to wield, by the people. The people should be in charge, and any other arrangement is a fraudulent system of stolen power and control. This may sound like outlandish, unworkable idealism, but it is the truth. Realising the potential of our communities and individuals, may depend upon a grasp of this simple yet lofty principle.

The 1,369 community councils of Scotland within the 10,000 covering the United Kingdom are the most legitimate voice of the people, if realised and wielded to full potential, but that is not what we see. Many CCs have disbanded or struggle to keep going, unable to attract or retain enough volunteer active participants. Though many good local initiatives are driven and supported by many CCs, they do not have the level of influence they could and should have. Many have left CCs in disgust, or won’t consider joining, because CCs seem powerless talking shops, which can be the case, but is not the reality of CCs’ role, primacy and coming importance.

Carefully crafted veneers of consultation, hide criminally fraudulent assumed powers and authority, to implement endless initiatives, with vast public funds, that local informed people did not agree to, and do not want. Planning decisions, road closures, local amenity closures, lack of road repairs, Net Zero impositions, illegal immigration funding, education policies etc. the list is endless. Mayors, councillors, politicians, councils, city planners and policy makers etc., legitimised by controlled academia, often led by NGO training and funding, pursue endless agendas, make decisions and spend public funds, out of local control, with no legitimacy. This is a longstanding, horrible state of affairs, recognised in many communities, suggesting governance above the local level is actually and fundamentally all rotten, hijacked, not trustworthy, out of public control, harmful and therefore criminal, needing confronted and taken down.

If we are to have a bright future, we may need to rebuild from the ground up, based on first principles, in individual communities, reclaiming our freedom, rights, sovereign powers and local resources, into our rightful control. Real and legitimate power comes from the grass roots ground up, not the top down, and more people need inspired to get involved in their local community, to claim and help administer that control. This is a universal appeal for a vital, legitimate and peaceful realisation of local people power, nothing to do with any celebrity, individual leader, party politics, race or religion. I hope this is recognisable and awakened people are inspired to connect with their local community, perhaps through CCs, because the time is right and perhaps ready, for freedom and big changes.

Unavoidably connected to the need to claim local power, is the need to realise we are literally born into a kind of enslavement, which we need to break free from, to realise and claim our individual and collective potential. This is so challenging and not even possible, if it is not recognised. Without realising, we are born entirely innocent and free, with God given natural rights, instincts, common sense and potential, but immediately claimed by registry, without our consent or possible understanding, as property assets of our governments’ state corporation. We are registered, licensed, regulated, taxed, educated and permitted some freedoms, as citizen assets of a corporation and prosecuted, losing freedoms, if we break any points of contract, with that corporation, through its’ ruling legal courts of arbitrage, enforced by the lawfare of policing or above that, the coordinated armed forces instructed by their owners and funders. It is a prison with many hidden subtle layers or invisible walls of containment and control, but a prison nonetheless. Our potential is outside of that containment and control system, and cannot be negotiated or realised within it, by any means, though we try. We need to break free, but our containment like Pharaoh, will not let the people go, and will pursue us, to restore our containment. The structures of our containment, and all that fund and protect them, need realised, exposed, destroyed and removed from our lives, then we are free, as we should be, to flourish together.

With freedom comes responsibility, and those who have understood the controls and lies of the enemies of humanity, resisting compliance, standing against them, like those refusing covid19 vaccination, have proven their credibility and some trustworthiness, to serve in leadership helping us onward, building a brighter new life from the ground up, in local communities, with local governance. Government like academia, needs kept small and only in service to the community, under our control, with our derived authority only, not taking over and dictating down to us ever again. Those indoctrinates who have served, without question, our jailors’ systems, particularly in leadership, cannot be allowed to lead again in any capacity, and should not want to, because they could be duped again, into betraying us into new enslavements, not least from the lingering hidden beliefs they may have.

Your are what your food eats! Make sure your food is healthy, know your farmer.

REKO RING LAUNCH! Peelham Farm (Organic/Grass Fed) Pick Up & Talk by Peelham Owners. Tickets here.

Reko Ring Official Launch! Connecting Farmers and Producers directly to their customers through our monthly Reko Ring. Join us to hear about our Reko Ring and the ideas behind it! Order your produce from Peelham Farm and pick it up on the night!

To find out more, email: localabundance@proton.me