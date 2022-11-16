‘Jabbed’ - This is a word that means a person has consented to an MRNA vaccination which is experimental and they have absolutely no clue what that means. They are most likely confused about whether MRNA is a company like Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson. Initially it was a matter of great relief since the person believed they were saving their own life (though telling themselves they were helping others). An indicator of a lack of curiosity, reasoning and independence.

Example:

‘I am jabbed,’ said the man to his wife. ‘When will you be jabbed?’ he asked expectantly.

‘I have reservations about being jabbed,’ nervously ventured his wife, eyebrows raised. ‘I’ve been reading some….’

‘What!’ exploded her husband, ‘Do you want me to die? Do you want to die? Do you want to wipe out humanity? The experts don’t lie! Are you stupid? What have you been reading? Conspiracy stuff? Trump supporters? You a Right-Wing Terrorist, Margaret?’

‘No…I…I…,’ hesitated his wife, stuttering in fear over her husband’s intense attack.

‘You’re selfish! Selfish!’ he screeched, convulsing as each syllable was ejected from his tightened throat. ‘You’re…you’re…it’s…it’s…racist! That’s what it is. Racist!’

‘Double Jabbed’ - This person is someone who is very similar to a ‘jabbed’ person but who has increased their betting on the strategy of ignorance, denial, wilful stupidity, fear, conformity and tribal identity. Often, despite illness immediately after the first vaccination, they have heroically returned for a second to ‘do their bit’ believing that they are either fighting at Verdun or navigating a small ship to Dunkirk to rescue the remnants of the British Army. Regardless of the unprecedented step of having to be vaccinated twice for the vaccine to work, the mind of this person is tranquil and undisturbed by simple, reasonable questions. At an individual level, despite believing they are now protected by the ‘miracle’ vaccine, they will continue to eschew company, work from home and wear a mask even alone.

Example:

The teacher was now double jabbed and she did not hide this fact from her colleagues. She told all and sundry about her new status as one of the fully vaccinated, pleased to be spreading the word (her role as an ‘educator’ demanded no less) and encouraging others - since being singular in this respect would have been unsettling. Fortunately, constant reassurance, alongside the tangible enthusiastic anticipation from those around her as they waited, with unbearable expectation, for the day of their own appointment and initiation into the ‘Double Jabbed’, consolidated the psychological barriers that withheld introspection and ruthlessly crushed logical deduction. Her new identity meant she was surrounded by a shield of viral and psychic immunity. Now where was her mask?

‘Tested Positive’ - This is a challenging phrase to define as it is metonymic or metaphorical in its true character yet for the mass of the population it is taken literally. In the common way of things, it is assumed to mean that a person is infected with Covid-19. However, its actually definition would be better approximated as - ‘tested positive for dim-wittedness’ or ‘tested positive for cluelessness about what that means’ or ‘tested positive for another ten days of paid absence from work’ or ‘tested positive for crippling fear’. Since the PCR test cannot identify a Covid-19 virus, then it is impossible to assign the phrase the definition which has been in usage by most people over the past two years.

Example:

Man sitting in his armchair, legs outstretched, his stockinged feet resting on a nearby table and pack of beer beside him within arm’s reach. He has a mobile phone in his hand and he has just dialled the number of one of his workmates. His associate answers.

Man in armchair: ‘Mate, guess what?’

Workmate: ‘What?’

Man in armchair: ‘I’ve just tested positive!’

Workmate: ‘You lucky bastard"!’

Man in armchair: ‘I know! Ten days isolation, full pay and I don’t have to listen to Jonesy. Result!’

Workmate: ‘You lucky, lucky bastard!’

Man in armchair: ‘Why don’t you give it a try?’

Workmate: ‘Mate, I did. I came back negative.’

Man in armchair: ‘Try again, mate!’

Workmate: ‘I will mate, but I’ve to wait a few days before I can test again. Any tips?’

Man in armchair: ‘Belgian beer, mate. That’s what I used. Positive every time!’

‘Triple Jabbed’ - as with the preceding adverbs in the sequence the person who has achieved this condition, thrice perforated with a vaccine needle, has no idea what it means except their heroic defiance - not to ask what are more and more obvious questions, such as why, if these experimental vaccinations are so successful, do we need so many injections and why are the number of Covid cases still rising - is truly remarkable. Their toleration to pain, this is probably the third time they have suffered some form of adverse reaction after an MRNA vaccination, is another quality that cannot pass uncommented upon, although it may be confused with their unquenchable desire to pull another ‘sickie’ from the effects. Ultimately, this person’s position is ambiguous: we do not know if they fear death or on a suicide mission.

Example: Deirdre lay there in her bed pondering the consequences of her latest health procedure. She was now ‘triple jabbed’ as they say but her body was, well, not quite right. The fact that she had a throbbing headache continually; her skin was blistering and great reddened swathes covered nearly all her body; her extremities oscillated between tingling for long periods then being completely numb, a state protracted over several weeks, was…disconcerting…but ‘This was all a good sign that the vaccine was working,’ she told herself, and the others around her with a certain amount of forced cheerfulness. She was protecting herself and her community, yet still…No! Everything was fine. It could have been worse. Imagine if she had not taken the vaccine! Thank God she was now triple protected.

‘Tested Negative’ - An occasion that either elicits great relief bordering on joy or despondency edging towards despair. In reality, it literally means nothing as far as the common conception of it goes. It denotes zero about the existence or not of a virus called Covid 19 in a person’s body or their viral load. However, it does mean: a person can go on holiday or not get time off work; a person can visit a hospital or has to be hospitalised; a person can see a loved one or they have to go to a family party they’d rather avoid. In actuality, it demonstrates a person is still ignorant of the entire fraud and is testing negative for reasoning capacity and sentient thought.

Example:

(Wife in full hazmat suit watching hourly bulletins about the Covid 19 devastation being wrought across the UK. Her husband walks in casually dressed, smiling, unmasked.)

Wife: (alarmed) Where’s your mask? In fact, where’s your hazmat?

Husband: Dear, don’t worry. I tested negative. I feel fine.

Wife: You idiot! That’s one of the symptoms!

‘Fully Vaccinated’ - a mythical condition that can never be fully attained.

Example: The doctor looked at the poor wretch that now confronted him. He was closer to a homunculus than a man. His skin had lost its lustre, had sallowed and purpled veins like ivy in winter grasping a country house in its dead tendrils spread malodorously across the once healthy dermis. His muscles had wasted to the point of emaciation and his face and hands were painfully thin while his clothes merely draped over his skeletal frame; rather than being worn, their weight oppressed and tired him. He was shrunken, seeming to have collapsed in on himself, bending unnaturally and retreating from his own physical being. His speech too had deteriorated: it was mainly gibbering sounds and noises with a mouth opened trying repeatedly to form words but instead rendering the pitiful sight of a man drooling uncontrollably while emitting incoherent, staccato sonants. All the time, sad, imploring eyes pleaded with the observer for some sort of release from this tortured existence. The doctor reflected on the abruptness of the change from when he first met the patient: then he was a fit, strapping, vital man with a range of interests, but now…Oh well. He had really allowed himself to go to seed.

‘Time for your jab, Mr Menzies,’ the doctor jocularly announced, ‘What is it now? Number fifteen?’

‘Booster’ or ‘Boosted’ - Misnomers in the assumed lexical definition. It is in fact a ‘reducer’. Health, immune system, IQ, human values and life expectancy will suffer a dramatic lessening. It does, however, ‘boost’ a ‘boosted’ person’s chances of an early death, a painful early death, prolonged illness followed by an early death, an increase in pharmaceutical profits, a fillip towards the eugenicist vision, a shot in the arm to fascism and the inauguration of an all-encompassing tyranny that will see the expiration of everything valuable in humanity. Needless to say, in the individual instance its meaning is quite clear: this person is definitely on a suicide mission. They probably have the BBC on 24 hours a day, a picture of Chris Whitty in their hallway and are still clapping for the NHS. Fighting Covid, at a subconscious level, brought a vague meaning to a life suffused in meaninglessness: they feel continually perplexed, deflated and afraid; they do not like their partner, or their own children and are bored to death by every word that comes out of their own mouth. They’ve given up believing in a better world, or appreciating this one, but furiously cling to what they know as their consciousness has been constructed to lie to themselves after decades of silent disappointment. They live in ‘quiet despair’ and, frankly, don’t give a toss anymore. If Covid doesn’t do it, or the vaccines, they’ll cheer the asteroid on as it seeks to conjoin with the planet in a deathly embrace. No one’s ever listened to them, really listened, so they’re not going to listen to anyone else.

Example: Deirdre lay prostrated in the intensive care unit. She was attached to a ventilator and a range of wires communicated readings of her vital signs to the screens positioned at the head of her bed. She was now a double amputee: both legs had to be removed after the clotting became impossible to extract. Moving was painful, her skin was on fire, even as she lay there. Speech was nearly impossible and she could only whisper hoarsely and that for a few brief moments only. However, she had summoned enough energy to give her husband some vital instructions.

The family gathered round - her husband, her two teenage daughters and her young son. A nurse was nearby, smiling benevolently as they grouped together on Deirdre’s bed. The undulations of the mattress as her children made themselves comfortable were agony to Deirdre but she bore it and grinned.

‘Do you want me to take the photo?’ chirped the nurse cheerfully.

‘That would be wonderful,’ said Deirdre’s husband, handing her the mobile phone.

The family arranged themselves and smiled. The nurse pointed the device and framed the family.

‘I’ll get the sign in the middle,’ said the nurse.

‘Yes, we want the message to get out. People have got to understand,’ her husband said with a serious tone.

The nurse tapped the screen a few times. ‘There you go. Perfect. She’s wonderful. A real hero,’ trilled the nurse smiling. ‘It’s people like your wife that make it all worthwhile.’

‘Thank you,’ said the family, smiling in unison. Deirdre’s husband took back the phone and examined the picture. There in the middle of the photo was the sign Deirdre had especially asked for.

Get Vaccinated. Get Boosted.

‘Unvaccinated’ - a person who has not fallen for the lies of the government or the social pressures of hysterical persons.

‘Anti-vaxxer’ - a person who is ahead of the curve either through research or devastating experience.

MW

Disclaimer: All posts may or may not reflect the opinion of the author but should not be taken in anyway as reflecting the view of Common Knowledge Edinburgh.