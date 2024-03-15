17th March, Edinburgh - Mark Devlin! Explore the darkness of our cultural producers. Mark has begun speaking about the dark forces that have been manipulating the music industry for decades. Mark has been an independent and courageous voice for truth and human freedom. Book a ticket here. (£10)

Karl Marx argued that the substructure of economic relationships creates the superstructure. This means that how commodities are produced will have a direct impact on the culture of a society. Economic relations of Master and Slave will generate a specific type of ‘cultural production’; the relationship of feudal serf to feudal lord another, and the interaction between bourgeoisie and proletariat would be productive of another. As a future archaeology will demonstrate, the scarce handmade, decorated pottery of the ancient Cretans consumed far more human time, artistry and effort than the mass-produced, ubiquitous utensils churned out by the present-day Chinese manufacturing, scattered around the globe and amassing in landfills. However, both are results of unique circumstances of economic organisation at a specific period of time and material ‘progress’.

In his account of productive relations established through history, the co-operative equality of early man was replaced by slavery, then feudalism, then capitalism, all markers to the era of a new communist system, satisfying the needs and wants of everyone. Karl Marx’s work had the explicit goal of making this process conscious to humanity – an aim which was one of his first contradictions.

Perhaps it would have been better, given the misinterpretation and misapplication of his ideas, if he had never tried to aid the process of historical development by giving people what is a fairly cohesive, although flexible, ideology. If the unfolding of history was cut a path by the complex machinery of social relations that no human mind or minds were capable of grasping - but, actually instead, they were in ITS grasp - then there seems to be little calculable benefit available to the widespread awareness of that fact. It is similar to the pre-destination of Calvinism and the Elect: there’s no point in knowing: and those that do think they know are likely to be affected by that knowledge, negatively.

Marxists talk about this as the ‘subjective factor’ – individual’s capacity to self-consciously bring forward the revolution by their own actions, yet it is unclear how the perceptions and the actions can escape the all-encompassing, incomprehensible forces of production that drive forward the engine of history as explained by Marx. Antonio Gramsci is probably the most famous of the ‘manufacturing utopia’ Marxists who analysed this facet of Marx’s thought. One of the key levers of his theory as a consequence was the ‘revolution before the revolution’: mankind must undergo a cultural revolution in order to see the necessity of and have the ability to enact a social and economic revolution.

As an idea, Gramsci’s insight has merit, nonetheless, it has further alienated and confused, just as Marx did, a very simple state of affairs (economic exploitation) and the possibility of changing that situation for the better, if that is possible. Neo-Marxists, who have probably never read Marx, or Gramsci, or any Marxist for that matter – preferring the canonical work of the ‘social justice’ warrior – are trying to change the culture into what they think would be a more economically just state of affairs. How this is possible in the context of a Marxist perspective is not clear. It is obviously not apparent to the people that are doing it since their attempts have degenerated into low-level political tactics and cultural warfare? (Although, if nothing can stand out with the cause and effect inevitability of progressive social relations, as Marx proposes, then this is all contributing to the eventual end point anyway; so is any opposition, so would doing nothing, and so on.)

Karl Marx probably never foresaw how his work would be taken and mangled by those carrying his banner, whether they know they are or have just adopted a mish-mash of his ideas lying around on the cultural furniture. If Marx returned today, then it is conceivable that any attempt by him to clarify his concepts would be met with howls of hostility and subsequently see him immolated by the fiery tongues of social media, cancelled and likely terminated as ‘an enemy of the people’, since what is ‘Marxist’ has long since breached the ideational parameters of his writings. Few blue-haired, social justice, ‘Marxist’ ideologues, or even his ‘conservative’ denouncers, would appreciate his clarifications. (Think Jesus and Christianity.)

No, he probably never conceived his heirs’ approaches, nor, probably, did he conceive of the CIA. The CIA are different from most Marxists in that they, some of them definitely, have read Karl Marx, and likely Gramsci, and are quite prepared to use their concepts, and subsequent Marxists’ gleanings, to their own purposes of preserving the status quo, furthering resource exploitation and, I would hazard, advancing the cause of a bio-tech neo-feudalism that will be an economic and social caste system. They and other intelligence agencies are sprawled across the globe manufacturing cultural products solely to entice, entrap and enslave the minds of the masses, with two aims; to blind the people to their own material conditions and to forestall and destroy the chance of a useful revolution.

It need not be a communist revolution. It could be a socialist revolution. It could be a free market revolution. It could be a libertarian revolution. A scientific, a social or an intellectual one. All threaten the status quo and their desired direction of travel to greater control and rigid hierarchy of governance. (Would it be the privileged classes’ ideal circumstance, if economic relations that benefit them were completely hidden by the culture and its products in which they operate? An environment very akin to the Middle Ages and the form of intellectual suffocation exerted by the Church.)

One of the most astounding examples of these type of interventions in the cultural province is described in DJ and author Mark Devlin’s deconstruction of the music industry and the involvement of state institutions in its activities. Most notably demonstrated in his work on Tavistock and The Beatles. It is very hard to accept, for people who lived during that time period, when they thought they were on the edge of history, birthing the Sexual Revolution with the social one to inevitably follow, that they were acting completely as predicted and in accordance with the social engineers’ prescriptions of the time period; particularly, when it comes to a band and music that is beloved by so many, so impactful, so revolutionary. Yet, all that liberation, simply a mirage!

Dave MacGowan, an American researcher and author explores the same territory, joining the suspiciously common connections between the rock rebels of Sixties music, such as Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa and Jim Morrison, and the military in some capacity; coincidences too recurrent to be…coincidences.

It is likely, if they did not create, then they cultivated and widely released the Hippie movement on the populace, like some virus in a lab(!). There probably were organic tendencies in society already, however, like a fiendish scientist, the state observed them, isolated, quarantined, quantified, categorised and reproduced them, subsuming their creativity and originality by their own determinable variant.

They also owned the antidote: the backlash. In the US, the consequences of genuine Liberalism and Progressivism were dealt crushing blows by the explosion of impossibly human crimes across the country, from the Boston Strangler to the Manson Family to John Gacy – crimes whose true facts and judicial malfeasances point to much more powerful actors involved than simply lone nuts or estranged teens; and conveyed with lurid, salacious details by the media, key details omitted, and watched and read with a morbid, hypnotising fascination by the population.

This manufacturing of horror and human degradation was politicised further in the US by the Supreme Court’s decision to abandon the death penalty, permitting the release of hardened murderers straight from Death Row into society, where they inevitably killed again, often more than once, adding to the heightened terror and sense of breakdown across the United States. This deliberate failure of common sense acted like a catalyst to the explosive chemical mix of fear, outrage, dislocation, powerlessness, insecurity and vengeance swirling around the social order. It did not take long before the ‘conservatives’ were back in charge, breaking workers’ movements and intervening for ‘democracy’, and a cut, across the world.

They controlled the culture; they managed the counter-culture; they initiated and rode the backlash. It was happening then; it is happening now. As dispiriting as it can sometimes be when we unearth new specimens of mendacity, it is important for those in the freedom movement to be aware of facts like these. Those that govern spend a lot of money and time monitoring social trends to see which seed will grow and which will not, in order to direct its growth in the manner and direction they wish it to develop. They are not shy about implanting their own seedlings in the fertile soil of any cultural movement or particularly hesitant about pruning or uprooting those plants that do not serve their ends. As always, becoming aware of the extent that this work has been and is being carried out is crucial in becoming less susceptible to manipulation. As far as any individual can do this, will reduce their malleability in the future.

