Even as a complete inexpert with no claim to anything being written here as medical advice, I can suggest at least one or two questions a doctor should ask after giving a patient a cancer diagnosis: ‘What’s your diet?’ Whereupon a detailed record should be made of the patient’s eating habits, types of food and sources of food. The next question should be ‘What’s your lifestyle?’ followed by similarly granulated answers.

No one I know who has every been told they have cancer have been asked these questions. Yet, given what we know - it’s always hard to say when so much is suppressed - there is a strong link between both these factors and cancer. Dr Stephen Gundry, who has achieved a great deal of success through his highlighting of lectins in food and the importance of the biome, claims that processed sugar and fructose ‘feed’ cancer cells and that eliminating these items from your diet will ‘starve’ them to death. Dr Joseph Mercola points the finger at seed oils as being highly harmful and cancerogenic: cut them from our cooking and we’ll see cancer rates fall is the theory.

There are enough indisputable facts around cancer that suggest such basic components can be used to tackle it. Can this cure it or, at least, reduce it? Maybe. We don’t know that yet? We do know that the immune system kills cancerous cells. We know that a walk in a forest can boost the T-cells of your immune system up to an incredible 68%. Is it too far for a medical professional to combine both those statements of knowledge into a prescription for cancer diagnosed people to get out into the woods as often as is practical? They could go further and ask patients to eat foods that provide immune support and forego the products that weaken it and the body. Those struggling with cancer would at least be priming their body to effectively fight instead of actually adding to the problem.

In the ‘alternative’ medical scene, where an abundance of creative approaches are taken, there are many claims about cancer which, for all I know, every single one of them is true; from red light therapy to cannabis oil to sound waves targeting different cancers at different frequencies as Royal Raymond Rife claimed he could do. That these treatments are never researched and that if they are, their effectiveness is buried will not come as a huge shock to the people reading this type of blog. They may be dead ends, but why not investigate? And yet…why cure cancer when it can be ‘treated’ at profit? Why upset the financial profiteering generated by bad, cheap food? Too many Interests would be up in arms, including the Eugenicists! By why do doctors and medical researchers not ask these questions themselves?

In France it was a commonly held and disseminated notion years ago, although I have no idea if it was true, that the ubiquity of smoking was encouraged by the government in order to lessen pension payments down the line. I’m sure that those who peruse the work of the actuaries of the UK are equally…pragmatic. The cancer ‘conspiracy’ suits many people rather well: it keeps things ticking along and people are never minded to take more responsibility for their health - keeping them dependent - as they suffer from a terrible, distorting syndrome that allows them to think The Doctor, in the main, is a far more knowledgeable and humane and righteous individual than he or she actually is. The prescribed, ‘agreed’ process for treatment elevates the profession, enumerates it and relieves them of responsibility to research and cure ailments as much as possible themselves, to actually know what works.

Most of our doctors, it is now plain to see, are obedient-to-Authority, de-skilled, uncurious and uncourageous individuals whose initial failure is that of not asking simple questions often enough, and then trying to find an answer. A possibility that escapes the conventional perception of them. When you mention phrases like ‘cancer conspiracy’ or ‘covid conspiracy’ the common response is, ‘Are you telling me that all these doctors and all these nurses got together and decided to not treat properly/murder the population?’ No, impracticalities aside, that would suggest people who had elected for evil and had been persuaded that it could be made worth their while. That situation could be fought against, reasoned against, appeals could be made to the ‘better angels’ of an individuals nature.

The truth is a lot sadder and more institutionally-human: those in power just had to tell them what to do with a tenuous, almost transparent covering of ‘scientific’ reason, and they do it. They will cure cancer through radiation bombardment - I thought that caused cancer? - and a panoply of partly toxic chemicals. Children will be protected from covid by an injection with no safety data, experimental status and no clarity about what is actually in it because ‘it’s been tested’. Hardly a soul in these professions questions.

Within their tightly closed parameters, excessive numbers of medical professionals are nice people who stick to the good principles of medicine. (Although, it is nowhere near as high as we tend to sentimentally think.)

However, what benefit is that when their parameters are ultimately ‘learning what I’ve been told’ and ‘doing what I’ve been told’? Their characters being that of people who are too fearful to step out of line if they suspect something is wrong or who are so psychologically, emotionally and intellectually captured they do not even think there is a problem…at any stage. (Historical writings showing how Nazi doctors cured camp prisoners ailments only to then select them for the gas chamber the following week, illustrating with an almost open-mouthed acuity the mentally-ill, schizophrenic extents this can reach.) This is something that must frighten us, for now it is obvious, we cannot have faith that the people at the top handing down the instructions have the interests of people in their minds; and the people further down lack the responsibility or critical faculties or courage to question and debate those above them.

The Nazi doctor analogy is instructive. The law and medical ethics of even Nazi Germany, even the Soviet Union under Stalin, were, on reading, as idealistic and humane as our own currently are. Therefore, it is quite amazing how Authority using legal phrases of fiction, like ‘Mandates’, can completely overwhelm people who would claim intelligent rationality and who not only learn, repeat and discuss these codifications of sacred ethical values, but have their working lives determined by them. It seems only a little bit of fear combined with ignorance can undo? reveal? a disturbing reality - the social conditioning of our society cultivates millions of citizens ripe for a ruthless, unequal and murderous-if-need-be technocratic feudalism.

The past three years have given us an insight into the Heart of Darkness of institutional medicine. A meek deference to Power to remain ‘safe’ is one thing; a gluttonous, avaricious desire for money that annihilates moral considerations is another. Impossible to verify except as an anecdote, but real, trustworthy, people have told stories of an Edinburgh dentist working extra hours at vaccination centre because the money was ‘so good’ and one story that did the rounds was of a doctor in London making an outrageous sum using his needle skills. These are not the usual bad guys of philanthropic billionaires, mad eugenicist scientists and pharmaceutical aggrandisement: this is your local GP round the corner, your nurse doing the rounds and the specialist that you’re hoping will cure you.

This is the real cancer - Conformity - not thinking, not questioning, not speaking out, not taking responsibility for issues wider than the ‘job’, not being honest about who you are and what you are doing, waiting on someone else to do it, passive acquiescence, prioritising money, image over authenticity; all this can make an unconscious, for the most part, incidental ‘bad person’; and it spreads throughout the institutional and social body. It holds back medicine and it possibly prevents more effective treatments.

It is not apparent how we can retrieve the situation. It is very hard to imagine doctors and nurses (or others!) saying, at any point, Mea Culpa and looking for redemption through confronting reality. Particularly with the current institutions intact which act as thick asbestos-filled walls between an individual and their conscience.

Hope lies with the ‘alternative’ medicine, which should really be classed as rational, evidence-based medicine as opposed to the ‘institutionalised-medicine’ sanctioned by the state. It is heartening that more and more people are asking those simple questions and seeking answers themselves, developing their sense of responsibility, their reasoning and their knowledge; becoming the type of people who are not submissive and silent. We need this trend to continue, now that we know that around 90% of the problem with modern medicine are the people in it.

