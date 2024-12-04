The Sonia Poulton event in the afternoon of the 14th is a separate event. (Tickets for the afternoon are here.)

We are having a Christmas Party after Sonia Poulton’s event. It will be at the same venue and a ticket will get you a four plate meal, time to celebrate with the community, spend time with Sonia and hear some thoughts on the future from her, Richard Ennos and others.

Celebrate Freedom and Christmas. Tickets here for dinner.

14th December - Common Knowledge: Freedom Christmas Party!

It's Christmas!

For the first Christmas in five years, unbelievable as it sounds, we can see the skies have cleared somewhat and the dark clouds on the horizon are a little less threatening. With cautious optimism, we can see a different direction of travel. A possibility that our community, the ones that objected to lockdowns, who refused the vaccines, who took the vax and regretted it, who disagreed with ideologies that curtailed our right to think, who want a pro-human, free future, has been instrumental, in their millions, of helping to create, by their steadfastness and their growing confidence to voice a contrary opinion.

Now, isn't that something to celebrate?

We have our own version of Seasonal Greetings and Good Tidings and was there ever a profounder message in history? That humanity might grow older and grow wiser, that we might still yet be free!

Why not celebrate by coming along to our Christmas Party. Sonia Poulton will be there, toasting the Season with us, as will Professor Richard Ennos. And I'm sure we'll cram in a couple of good cheer addresses amongst the festive food and chat.

All tickets include four plates of food.

Tickets here.