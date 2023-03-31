Matt Le Tissier, who from the beginning spoke out against lockdown, will be coming to South Leith Parish Church in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. He will be interviewed by one of the only academics to speak out against this policy, (retired) Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos. Tickets here.

Thomas Aikenhead is the famous Scottish martyr to irrational, backward, groupthink. He was hung in 1697, in Edinburgh, under the Act Against Blasphemy. He had confided in a friend that he thought the disciples of Jesus were simple, credulous folk whose word could not be trusted about the origins of Christianity. The friend must have betrayed him to the authorities and the small-minded, theocrats of the Edinburgh judiciary felt that his words deserved to be punished with the ultimate form of retribution: death.

From this distance in time, it seems so incredibly…silly! A man of twenty, a student, utters an opinion in passing, perhaps facetiously; and this justifies his execution? It’s silly, stupid, mad, cruel - completely irrational. Why could those in power not allow it to pass and put it down to ‘youth’? Why did they feel they had to stamp out even the tiniest bit of sedition, in their opinion, against God? What fear imprisoned them and made ridge their minds to the extent that to allow any sort of laxity about this comment would be giving fuel to some unknown, Devil-planned inferno that would engulf Edinburgh and its citizens?

The defensiveness, the out-sized egos, the conformity, the betrayal, the unwillingness to see another point of view, the bigotry, the…idiocy, well, it’s like Edinburgh in 2023. Or, to be fairer and more accurate, it’s like some of the citizens in Edinburgh who are completely unable to perceive their own shortcomings concerning freedom and reasonable debate. This fact is coated with the irony that their views tend to be ‘liberal’ and they are, with a delightful twist that must have the Gods roaring with laughter at human perversity, living out their own version of a ‘Progressive’ Dark Ages.

The problem is not the opinions of others, and, to be fair, it’s often not the intentions, because many are well-meaning: it’s the absolute refusal to have a debate or respond to valid questions in a reasoned, evidence-based way; instead, they name call, walk out, shout down and accuse. All exchanges are refused. They have been replaced by a flight to the ‘Group’ where, collectively, threatening voices are vigorously and aggressively denounced, claiming an alternative opinion as a ‘violence’ and ‘harm’ that will foment greater violence and more injurious harms. They manage to be at one and the same time bully and victim, simultaneously rejecting the opportunity for mutual understanding.

Recently, at a Common Knowledge event, the booked speaker, who was a former member of Extinction Rebellion, explained why he had left that group and the Green Movement with it, becoming extremely sceptical about the claims of the Climate Change agenda in the process. His very honest and reasoned presentation, using evidence where he could and admitting where the data was blank in some areas, angered a couple of people who were obviously believers in some environmentalists’ apocalyptic claims. Initially, they walked out. Were persuaded to return. Then suggested that the audience were easily beguiled by simple conspiracy theories and their own emotional needs. Fine. But that’s not debating the issue. That’s patronising and dismissing people.

Far more contentiously and intensely, I was witness to the process of planning and conducting a meeting about gender ideology in schools, held in Portobello, Edinburgh. A few adults in the vicinity did not believe some or any of the teaching in this subject by local schools was appropriate. They wanted to have a meeting about it with other local parents. Now that should be possible in any society, and especially so in a ‘liberal’ democracy. Nope. It was a six month tribulation; a trial in public of some of the organisers who were accused, threatened and publicly named, supposedly shamed, by activists opposed to the gathering.

To be completely accurate about the chronology, at first, the parents wanted to debate the issues with those who supported the current trend in sex education in Scotland. But no one invited from the Trans-community or Trans-allies wanted to debate. Therefore, they forged ahead with a meeting. However, a meeting was not acceptable as it was spreading ‘hate’ and ‘frightening’ people, vulnerable people. One reserved venue was bombarded with emails until it declined to host it.

After much wrangled negotiation, the local library was booked, but there was a stipulation: a £600 security bill! Six hundred pounds to be able to discuss what you feel is appropriate for your child to learn in school because someone may attack you for attending, or film you, or block your entrance to the building or another form of disruptive obstruction - before the meeting three trans-activists had to be removed after locking themselves in the toilet! The meeting of about thirty sedate, polite, ordinary citizens, who had to pass through police, security guards and with the Head of Edinburgh Libraries checking everyone entering, went ahead with two hundred people, most bussed in for the event, denouncing the organisers and attendees from outside with loudspeakers and chants for over an hour. They were joined by a local councillor who had decried the hateful motives of the organisers, suggested that Portobello was under some form of attack and wanted to ban any type of future meeting on council property. Free. Speech.

On the Trans issue, the truth that seldom gets aired is that neither side knows if they are correct. We just do not know if someone can be born in the wrong body or whether it is possibly a form of mental illness that has roots in early years or processed food and pharma drugs or if it is some form of cultural contagion, like self-harm, grafted on to people with identity issues. We just don’t know. It requires honest debate and we have to consider more than merely biological science or psychology in that discussion. It is the same with Climate Change. It is exactly the same with 15 Minute Cities. It is the same with a host of other issues. We need debate, not the habitual name-calling and repetitive, personal attempts to show someone is a Neanderthal, cave dwelling fool for questioning something; all done of course, without any appreciation of the irony, in the name of ‘equality’ and ‘rights’.

People are not good enough to know the whole Truth. We’re limited and fallible and often let our needs delineate what we are prepared to accept as reality. However, we have to hope that as a society and culture we can have a discourse that can move us closer to Truth in order to give us a reality that we can impact upon in a genuinely progressive way - healing trauma, restoring ecologies and re-vitalising human health. To do this, we need to start to listen to the other side, or better still, the other sides. All voices must be heard otherwise we will be sifting the soil for only what we deem comfortable and consistent with our prejudices, when we should be challenging ourselves; particularly so in a democracy.

Parts of Edinburgh could do with learning Nietzsche’s maxim, ‘Courage is attacking your own opinions, not other people’s’, then applying it. I want to hear the other side(s); all too often I find people hurling insults in preference to facts, which deprives me of getting closer to what is true and gaining a deeper understanding of it.

So, in short, let’s end the era of ‘No Debate’ in Edinburgh, the greatest city of the Enlightenment, and start engaging with each other. Those that murdered Thomas Aikenhead were frightened of the Devil or reason or losing status; those that will not listen, exchange views civilly or debate today are frightened of being wrong, or losing subsidies or losing status: none of these are good reasons for restricting the freedom to air views publicly.

Matt Le Tissier will be interviewed by Professor Richard Ennos in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. Tickets are available here. It is funded by the community and any profits return to the community.

