An intensification of England’s culture wars looks inevitable. Wealthy people publicly commenting on these issues is a sign that the usual trepidation about losing money or future opportunities by picking a side has diminished. Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is a case in point.

He must feel, as a part owner of a very high-profile football club, that voicing his views was not going to rebound on him as once he feared it might. I would guess that he senses the groundswell of opinion that looks favourably on these words and the fact that such language is gaining greater traction provides reassurance that his business interests will not be too infringed by the comments he made.

A Billionaire’s re-positioning is only part of what might have been taking place, however. When you are not part of the media world, then you might not be aware of how tightly most interviews like this are executed. Jim Ratcliffe’s team will have consulted with the media outlet conducting the interview, given them a list of proscribed topics and would only provide access on the basis of compliance. It’s unlikely that the topic was a surprise.

It was more likely a scripted opportunity with Ratcliffe deliberately expressing his sentiments and using the pre-chosen word ‘colonised’. How he managed to get his figures so disastrously wrong is a puzzle, but it won’t be because he was taken unawares by the subject. And even if he was, which he won’t have been, he was more than experienced enough to shut down a controversial direction of questioning.

Regardless of whether planned or spontaneous, Jim Ratcliffe did not only make an observation combined with a negative judgement; he felt reasonably secure enough in his standing, his business and the direction of opinion, that these comments would lead him to gaining at least as much as he might lose. It was a sign that the culture wars in England are growing in momentum towards a very sharp contention.

Nigel Farage’s Reform seems on an inexorable rise, and words like ‘fascist’ and ‘Nazi’ are not having the same deterrent effect as once they had. Millions and millions of people who have reservations about mass immigration have gained confidence having realised their anxiety is shared by millions of others. Trump’s victory in the United States consecrated the right to hold these opinions for many.

What more it suggests is that Britain’s richest man is moving in a world where a consensus is rapidly consolidating around the belief that mass immigration is no longer necessary for a successful economy, and if it is, then it is no longer worth the sacrifice of what is called Western culture, or as Jim Ratcliffe himself, who was not born rich, might understand it more viscerally as the destruction of the indigenous culture and values of his upbringing which shaped him for financial success.

The culture war is heightening in the United Kingdom; it will be very ugly, because losing can be desperate and ugly. The Left will lose because it has abandoned the crucial deep-seated emotional pulls that convert and hold loyalists with a simple story for abstract ideology and identity.

At the moment, the Right offers connection to the majority’s needs – that need to feel part of something, imagined through a world of relationships and institutions which, in the mind of the believer, embody certain reassuring values. Those values are traditional, human and understandable.

The Left, when it had a hold on hearts, was able to articulate values such as equality and compassion with common sense illustrations of what they meant and would mean in the future. It meant children being able to go to school fully clothed, free health care for all and a payment for the unemployed to prevent them from being mired in endless poverty. Equality meant for everyone.

The present Left has discredited itself by a non-sensical re-interpretation of these values: equality means a superficial, inverted cultural privilege for some, which antagonises and disappoints in equal measure, stoking radicalism; compassion now primarily means feeling sorry for and accepting without reason those with differing sexual practices or confused personal identities. There are more sexual identity protests than there are protests about redundancies and wage stagnation.

The coalition it has constructed, instead of grounding it in the economic interest of working people, is one where the loudest voices are obsessed with identity and ‘correct’ positioning, criticise with vitriol non-believers or even the slightly hesitant, and achieve consensus with an intolerant piety, coupled with a need to lecture that is as unbearable as it is alienating.

The foundation for any Left fightback is incredibly weak. Covid and mass immigration has probably destroyed the current Left, in truth. It’s difficult to see a grouping that criticises multi-national corporations’ rapaciousness yet cheers the shutting down of the country, the mandating of experimental vaccinations and lines the pockets of corrupt Big Pharma by demanding ‘vaccine equality for all’.

A Left victory is now viewed by tens of millions as a final stripping of the culture, the collapse of the nation state and the introduction of an amorphous, asexual, immoral individuality, assisted by technology, to eradicate what is left of the human personality.

I would imagine that as the Left realises more and more that it is losing, then it will become more shrill and more desperate in its verbal exclamations, alienating more constituencies, adding greatly to their distress and exacerbating further self-defeating accusations and moralisations. When a political grouping enters a Death Spiral, they literally cannot do anything right.

It has been the electoral success of the Left-wing over the past thirty years, on a downward trend of voter turn out, to exploit identity politics through association. If a person is Trans, then they are regularly fought for alongside the autistic, who stand with the mentally ill, who support the disabled, who defend racial minorities, whose struggle is the same as the homeless, and women and so on. Support for Ukraine, Palestine and environmentalism are thrown in to make a grouping who are only united by a few narrow hatreds and whom if they spent five minutes in a room together and articulated their full range of beliefs would probably start fighting.

And that has been the secret of identity politics. It is oppositional only. It requires no thought and no debate. Once you accept an identity from those on display, then your politics is handed to you as a pre-packaged set of attitudes and positions. It retains a pleasing simplicity of ‘either/or’. You sign-up to everything or you are, in some way, ‘suspect’ and booted out.

Given all this, given the fact that the Right think they are fighting for a past world that deeply connects with them emotionally and against an inhuman future; and the Left are fighting for an identity that tells them who they are and believe the threat of being purged hangs over them continuously, then a prolonged and brutal culture war is inevitable. One that could be easily precipitated into becoming ‘kinetic’, I have no doubt.

I imagine many are wishing for that.

*

