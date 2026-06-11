Our other guest is acclaimed author and investigative reporter Kirby Sommers.

Kirby Sommers has authored 24 books. She is a survivor of the cabal to which Jeffrey Epstein belonged—not of Epstein himself, but another member of this long-running ring. She writes a top-ten bestselling Substack newsletter and hosts a podcast. Her works include a memoir The Billionaire’s Woman, Jeffrey Epstein Predator Spy, Ghislaine Maxwell: An Unauthorized Biography and others. These can be found on her website

https://kirbysommers.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KirbySommers

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13th June, Sat, 12pm to 3pm - Sonia Poulton & Kirby Sommers - Jeffrey Epstein Conference

(in-person audience, online audience, speakers online)

Tickets here for in-person and online. (£10)

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