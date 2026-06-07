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13th June, Sat, 12pm to 3pm - Sonia Poulton - Jeffrey Epstein Conference

(in-person audience, online audience, speakers online)

Tickets here for in-person and online. (£10)

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Prostitution, trafficking, money laundering, genetic experimentation, eugenics, blackmail, extortion, bribery, Zionism, market manipulation, murder, genocide of the poor, global disruption, child-killing, ritual sacrifice and cannibalism: with Jeffrey Epstein, we know it starts with trafficking women, but where does it end?

From providing a narcissistic prince with a supply of sexual consorts, often underage and damaged girls, to trying to breed duplicates of himself with a team of scientists at his Arizona ranch, to conspiring with Bill Gates to have the World Health Organisation declare a pandemic with the clandestine purpose of ‘getting rid of poor people’, to human sacrifices in his Baal-worshipping temple situated on his island, as much a location for the depravities of the powerful as Capri during the reign of Tiberius, the average person is left confused wondering what is true and what is not?

Ironically, a little like the Kennedy Assassination, that attempt to reveal the truth rebounds on researchers. The amount of evidence, much of it lurid, some of it outlandish and hardly believable, leads to people switching off. It’s too intricate, too complicated for some; for others, the idea that any person or group could organise something like this is sheer fantasy. Government can barely deliver a train service, never mind organising a political assassination or, as in Jeffrey Epstein’s case, a global sex trafficking network that enticed, ensnared and likely enslaved numerous public figures. It extends beyond the scope of people’s imagination, like Covid being a hoax does.

With each subsequent reveal of the Epstein files, usually after tireless research from only a handful of committed individuals, we are startled to discover that Epstein funded Bitcoin; he was instrumental in the 2008 financial crash; he had global health under his sway; he was at the centre of the cabal conspiring to have the world shut down in 2020, despite being murdered in 2019, and he was managing the future in a range of areas, by funding and compromising leading scientists. He knew everyone and their secrets.

But who is Jeffrey Epstein? There are four things we can be confident about: he was some sort of intelligence agent, he was clever, he must have been charming, and he was depraved. Everything else is an attempt to make coherent a series of fragmentary, dislocated and innocuous pieces of information. He’s poor but he immediately has great contacts. He’s unqualified but he’s leading intellectuals around by the nose. He’s conspicuous, high-profile and attention-seeking, yet he’s a valuable asset seducing elites openly as part of a clandestine operation. And this is only the mainstream information – the genetic experiments, the occult connections and the grand conspiracies make the situation even more confusing. How did all this happen to the son of a gardener and a stay at home mum?

More intriguingly, and possibly harder to answer, is the question what is ‘Jeffrey Epstein’? ‘An intelligence agent’ would be the elective shout from most commentators and internet sleuths. ‘Yes, but who for?’ To which query an answer that supplying names of a series of alphabet agencies and departments from a range of countries with whom most people are very familiar. Mossad being the most vocally pronounced of them all.

However, this is unsatisfying. If, to take the weight of the evidence at face value, then Jeffrey Epstein is a Mossad agent working to give Israel useful intelligence and leverage on a swathe of the ruling class in western countries, and we should not ignore evidence, and it is likely that it is true to some extent. Israel is powerful and can open a lot of doors for a capable agent like Epstein.

Yet, when we think about the depth and range of access Epstein enjoyed, into all the worlds of politics, science, business and finance, and how he conveniently connects them all together, we may find ourselves slightly puzzled: rarely does life present itself so neatly, coherently and open to such an understandable narrative.

Everything bad about modern life and potentially disastrous for the future connects to Jeffrey Epstein. Vaccines, mRNA vaccines and scientific manipulation for political goals? Epstein’s there with Bill Gates and the pharmaceutical companies. Stock-market manipulation, crashing markets, creating financial products to foist on to unsuspecting investors? Epstein’s there again. The banks and their pump and dump schemes, their manipulation of prices and suppression of commodities? Yup, he’s here. Bitcoin, digital assets and a monetary control grid? Epstein’s involved. AI, the surveillance of society and the possible replacement of humans with robots? Guess who was funding projects? And genetics, the attempt to create superhumans and breed out the dysfunctional? Jeffrey Epstein is funding projects here too.

An observer would obviously conclude that Jeffrey Epstein was a bad guy with a lot of money, probably supplied by misanthrope billionaires and governments to provide cover between these activities and themselves. It’s a credible assumption. But still, I can’t quite escape the nagging feeling that it’s all too good, too obvious.

Even after he’d been ‘burned’ in 2006 when he was first arrested, Epstein was still able to move with ease among gatherings of the powerful. Rich people who are notoriously cautious, who have the best intelligence, pay advisers to protect them from individuals like Epstein and who must have known that any further association could frustrate their future ambitions. It doesn’t make sense. Epstein was highly susceptible to imploding at any moment, and yet, conveniently, billionaires took the time to email him placing on the record damning indictments of themselves – and sending them to a gmail email address! Don’t they have some sort of ultra-exclusive, clandestine internet pipeline for these type of communications?

To draw these threads together, let us try a thought the opposite of the celebrated ‘cui bono?’ which is to ask, ‘who does not benefit from the Epstein files?’. Clearly, Israel suffers from their revelations. A country that is using kompromat to maintain a hold over the policies of the United States primarily, but other nations too, is now a significant belief across the global population. Royal families are taking a battering as many off-shots of the royal line have been found to be involved in exploitation facilitated by Epstein, which is leading to greater scrutiny of them, none of it flattering.

The billionaire-celebrity-politician matrix is completely discredited with so many having flown to Epstein island, so too the banks which funded Epstein and the corporations that took his money. In fact, the entire kleptocracy of the global elite is implicated as no more than oily, sex predators or some level of pimp in the sex exploitation hierarchy. So, to answer the question, the entire upper strata of society that governs us at a global level.

Presently, the view of who benefits by Epstein and the record of his crimes is obscured. Nationalists? Anti-globalists? Libertarians? Utopians? Technologists? Futurists? Is this an attempt to restore a more human world by revealing the corruption of the old one, or a step towards a more dystopian society ushered in on our loss of faith in rulers, making them more easily replaced with an AI that watches over us with incontrovertible, unarguable and eternal protocols.

Epstein has penetrated the culture and is now one of the most famous men on the planet. As further releases appear to be inevitable, then our understanding of current day corruption will deepen, nonetheless, the meaning of it all is something that should concern us. If we draw the wrong conclusions, then we could find that the mass understanding of the name ‘Epstein’ corrals us into an unwanted future in the same way ‘Manson’ discredited hallucinogens as therapies, ‘Stalin’ is used to undermine working class movements, and the moniker ‘Hitler’ legitimises attacking the leader of any country our plutocrats disagree with.

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13th June, Sat, 12pm to 3pm - Sonia Poulton - Jeffrey Epstein Conference

(in-person audience, online audience, speakers online)

Tickets here for in-person and online. (£10)

****