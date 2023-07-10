Michel Foucault, the French philosopher, was an influential promulgator of the idea of ‘truths’. Like a lot of modern philosophy, he was stating a simple insight made many times elsewhere, but which his expansion of, theorising of and combined with the scholarship he applied, made it a much greater and more fashionable focus of academic inquiry. Basically, Foucault thought that Truth was contingent and that Power at any time and place determined what was true, subordinating other narratives, truths and people. Like almost all of the luminaries of post-war French philosophical approaches, it could be traced back to Fredrich Nietzsche, the great German philosopher, even though it is a fairly obvious point. The slave in antiquity, the factory worker in 19th Century industrial England and the Chinese communist mid-Twentieth Century are going to have a different ‘truth’ than the slave-owner, the industrialist and the Western Bourgeoisie.

Indeed, what is the Bible but in many ways a subversive text that carried a different truth, at varying times, to the hegemonic Egyptian, Roman and Pagan rulers under whom both Jews and Christians lived? However, the power of Foucault’s work is in the thoroughness with which he explores these other narratives and truths while connecting changes in ‘society’s’ ideas and subsequent practices with re-arrangements in the economic social order. One of his most famous works Discipline and Punish shows how the old feudal hierarchy tortured and then killed publicly those who trespassed against society’s laws, which, in turn, under the new regime of capitalism became imprisonment, surveillance and discipline for criminals along the lines familiar in a factory.

What changed? A new class came to the fore, spurred by technological advances, with greater productive capabilities than hitherto, that relied on an industrial army to produce and consume its wares. This and other less crucial attendant factors altered the way transgressions were handled. What Foucault intended to establish was that Truth was dependent on the perspective and needs of the dominant power in society: previously, the guilty prisoner had to be punished in a ritual ceremony for their slight against, ultimately, God - a crime no longer prosecuted in today’s Western world - which in the succeeding period became the watching and remodelling of those incarcerated - for crimes such as vagrancy, petty theft and pregnancy outside marriage - until they were ‘useful’ for a society that needed obedient people as tools for industry.

University departments embraced what they perceived to be a ‘Liberation Theology’ and a mountain range worth of essays, dissertations, PhDs and books started to appear finding and then relating hidden histories of those silenced. The notes of murderers, the works of women from centuries ago, the stories hidden within more famous tales, all became the object of forensic academic scrutiny accompanied by even more theory, mostly unreadable. Foucault was a homosexual and naturally enough had an interest in the repressed history of homosexuality. His tome The History of Sexuality was an important work in itself and had a ready-made gay audience that was beginning to make its voice heard publicly and who were among the crusading acolytes that took the message to seats of learning across the globe. If Freud had not made certain areas of academic research obsessed with sex already, then Foucault put the topic into overdrive: every novel was now re-interpreted through the eyes of sexuality - Sense and Sensibility was now about masturbating sisters; Moby Dick was a tale of homosexual repression and a sublimation of Herman Melville’s own unaccepted longings.

Ironically, although reflecting wider social trends at large where sex was used to sell us everything and confessionals about sexual practices were daily fare in ‘Liberal’ newspapers and Channel Four from the 1990s to this day, Foucault’s work provided further impetus to transition us from a sexually repressed society to what is now closer to a sexually oppressed society: everything’s about sex and the most important feature of your identity are your sexual desires! And that that can be justified by a completely theorised ideology.

From a distance, Foucault is less of a revolutionary and more of a stepping stone on a route that began many centuries ago, the core ideas of which gained important institutional establishment with Freud’s work on psychology and Marx’s analysis of economic exploitation. Since then, the buried truths suppressed by the dominant forces of the social order have been mined by intellectuals leading courses such as Gender Studies, Post-Colonial Studies, Queer Studies, many types of English Literature courses, a range of Sociology courses and so on, all underpinned by the search for liberation and equality, all in the name of justice.

It is hard to disagree with the good intentions of the cause and much of the work produced, in many ways. Too many voices have been repressed - including recently the narratives of the unvaccinated, the vaccine-injured and the opposition to the university-corporation consensus, although social justice academics seem to demonstrate little interest in their stories - and it is both extremely interesting and a step towards a fairer society to recover those writings, texts and practices. Yet none of the project’s achievements vindicate Foucault’s assertion about Truth and, another irony, is undermined by other parts of the Foucauldian philosophy and its application.

Taking the last part first, Foucault believed that power intrinsically subordinated. Whether government, institution, group, individual or even a drive within the individual themselves, wherever the tendrils of power reached repression was the name of the game. Life was a ferocious ‘play’ of competing repressions that constantly strived for and to maintain their supremacy. It is an extremely conservative view of the human condition, which does not mean it is not true, but it does mean that the dethroning of the anointed narrative by another is not a victory for freedom or justice or equality; it is just another oppressor holding down and victimising others while it rewards those that established it. Given this, our understanding of the retrieval of suppressed narratives changes: might it be argued that, since many of the causes of a Power’s rise to hegemony are subtle, indiscernible and too deeply rooted to be undone even by the tens of thousands of university courses urging its overthrow, the hegemonic class can hi-jack causes and beliefs that seem completely opposed to them and use them to more firmly entrench its position?

As an illustration of this, the World Cup in Qatar is a case in point. It did not take long for a tournament espousing economic and social inclusion for a ‘developing’ nation to become a battering ram trying to impose Western attitudes to homosexuality and trans-sexuality on a different culture, to make the natives ‘good/civilised’; all eerily reminiscent of the idealistic imperialists of the Joseph Chamberlain era of the late 19th Century who tried to ‘improve’ the morals of the backward peoples of the colonies. The need for progress demonstrated by the fact that they did not think the way we think - the paradigm for virtue in those days being the values found in south of England, middle-class and university-educated Christians.

We could take the argument another step, returning it closer to home. Could it be argued, given the privileged setting (a university with well-paid teachers) and the exclusive discourse (a student must pass exams and have the finances to afford attendance), that the working class of all Western countries are excluded from this ideology, by sympathy partly, but more so by finance. There is not, rightly or wrongly, a great deal of sympathy for Queer Theory in working class communities; unsurprisingly, if thought about at all, it is derided for much of it’s seemingly anti-common sense positions, its lack of clarity, its threat to their economic predicament and its impracticality - people need to pay bills before they can theorise about vectors of repression. Few social justice warriors come to the estates to change this perception or share the message of Equality either. Therefore, the Foucauldian academic project, with another heavy sigh of irony, becomes a consolidation of things as they are; the hegemonic class remain in their citadel, with academics as a priestly caste justifying this by their implicit, sometimes explicit, acknowledgement of the backwardness of working people who cannot understand or accept the orthodoxies of gender ideology and other such conceptual entities. ‘Liberation’ Theory becomes another implement of Power.

However, not its ‘reactionary’ bedrock nor its paradoxical and ultimately harmful attempts to unchain the masses is what damns the Foucauldian Project. It is the simple fact that its assumption is wrong. There is such a thing as Truth. Things are either true or they are not (leaving Quantum Physics to one side). To anyone that thinks, and it does not need to be a Great Thinker to conclude this, it is clear that the story of the oppressed and the oppressor is part of a greater Truth. And what is more, usually, both sides have an inkling of it. Power can do many things but it cannot change Truth, only our perception of the Truth, and whether we choose to accept the truths fed to us by the instruments of hegemony is entirely dependent on how much we value our ability to think, to listen to others, to be ethical and to be free.

Foucault’s philosophy, like many systems hoping to usher in freedom, has been re-shaped into something that stifles thought. Christianity’s appeal to the slaves of Rome was its coherence as an ideology of liberation and equality; it became an ideology of conformity and conquest. Marxism was an attempt to bring a greater consciousness to the economic factors of oppression, in the name of liberation and equality; it became an ideology of conformity and exploitation. The difference with Foucault’s adherents, less so with Christianity and Marxism, is that they are destroying methods of thought as well as choking reasoned arguments. It is no great feat to re-interpret everything with a view to making it conform to either a source of repression or an act of liberation; it is merely spin. It is simply an assertion that fits it within an already assumed discourse. Something a bit like, ‘The vaccines have saved 220 000 lives in the UK’ because, of course, vaccines save lives. No need to provide evidence or show reasoning at how you arrived at that figure. It’s presumed.

Truthfully, Christian proselytes and Marxist agitators did much the same, but recognising this comparison as applicable is surely an ominous sign for where we are. Our universities are expected to be at the vanguard of the long human journey to establishing Truths. Some of those truths may be fundamental and some of them maybe contingent: it is the requirement of debate, study and review, to determine which is which and to continually re-visit as knowledge or circumstances change. The ability to question, to understand rules of thought, what constitutes evidence and apply them is crucial to this exercise. Yet attempts to do so in places both in and outside academia are being restricted with a systematic application of an Orthodoxy that, change the content, would not be out of place in the Spanish Inquisition. A hundred thousand Torquemadas await to be unleashed on the academic or student who thinks ‘wrongly’.

As technology threatens to make large swathes of working people obsolete and as bio-tech cult-elite seem to have embarked on their own depopulation agenda, it looks like the Non-sensical Orthodoxy that cuts away its own propositional struts is the harbinger of a new form of economic feudalism where the exculpation of oppression by the few of the many who are left, will lie in the reasoning that the People are too retrograde to understand fully the meanings of the sacred texts of Liberation. Ironically (again), its key ideas do not bear examination but must be held as axiomatic truths just as the capstone maxim ‘There is no Truth’ is an eternal Truth.

Once more we must revert to old methods that have not failed us, but perhaps we, as a society, have failed them. Reason, logic, attention to detail, taking the effort to fully understand, debate, free speech and a desire to know and share the Truth for the betterment of all have improved human civilisation. They will continue to do so if we combine it with empathy and other important human values.