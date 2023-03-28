Matt Le Tissier, who from the beginning spoke out against lockdown, will be coming to South Leith Parish Church in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. He will be interviewed by one of the only academics to speak out against this policy, (retired) Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos. Tickets here.

No one thinks that the new First Minister of Scotland, Hamza Yousaf, is a towering figure of politics, not even himself. He has been very quick to point out that his predecessor is ‘miles ahead of him’ when it comes to intelligence - a very strange thing to say. He does prove the point by finishing that very sentence with ‘and if she could not find a legal route to independence then no one can’. Hardly the smartest thing to say when you’re running to be elected the leader of a party founded to bring about Scottish independence. He rests his case, some might say.

Still, like he says, Nicola Sturgeon is the brightest person in Scottish politics; he is not. The wider implication is worrying though - Nicola Sturgeon was no great intellectual giant either. She eschewed works on history, politics and philosophy, which when you study the lives of the genuine political heavyweights are almost pre-requisites, for highly Woke fiction about extremely marginalised people, usually in the United States. Humane, maybe, but not in keeping with the gravitas of a serious thinker or visionary politician. And she certainly wasn’t that, which makes the ludicrous gushing that extolled her ‘greatness’ as she exited the stage more like cult behaviour or a conformity required for career advancement, rather than the honest truth.

Back to Hamza Yousaf. His predecessor had the advantage of almost ten years of being in the public eye and seven years as a deputy leader and minister before ascending to the top job. She also inherited a golden legacy from the previous occupant of Bute House: ambitious infrastructure projects being visibly completed, a hugely successful referendum campaign in terms of energising support (a party whose membership increased by nearly 100 000) and the first ever majority government in the Scottish Parliament. Hamza Yousaf now takes the reins of a party who has 120 members leaving every day; it is beset by scandals that begets further incompetence as ‘they’ - possibly the people still in charge - try to conceal their misdeeds, and it has lost touch with the hopes of both its own movement and the Scottish People at large.

As the detestable, murderous and chillingly cold Donald Rumsfeld, US Secretary of Defence, once said in a celebrated logical out-pouring, his only positive contribution to humanity, “As we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don’t know we don’t know.” For Hamza Yousaf, in common with many politicians across the world, there are two parts of that statement that they should be very concerned about.

Let’s have a look at the ‘known unknowns’. We know that lockdown was a disaster. It was two years ago, but the effects are still making themselves known across a wide spectrum of our lives and we have no idea the depths the disaster may plumb. Mental health, obesity, self-harm, abuse, listlessness, pervasive fear and disorientation; a Pandora’s Box of ill-effects have been released. If lockdown was less about a virus and more about stymieing inflation, then it is debateable if it has worked. Indeed, we seem to be hovering between hyper-inflation or deflation with reality slow shifting variables until the financial powers face a choice; save the currency or save the system, but not both. Poor Hamza Yousaf has not the skills or the background to deal with this - he’s an activist who became an adviser who became an MSP who became a Minister which may quite possibly mean that he may knows very little about anything being trained as someone who gives out leaflets before becoming a spokesman for different institutions i.e. handed a script to read out.

Other foreboding known unknowns are slowly contorting, shifting and taking a darkened shape in the future mists. The most concerning are those about our health. The continued number of excess deaths, fatalities that are above an average which is already raised by previous excess deaths. Due to the vaccinations and their slow toxifying of the human body, with every indicator so far predicting it will get worse, we do not know clearly how bad it will get and when. What chance does Humza Yousaf have of dealing with this successfully when, formerly, he was the health minister who cheered the arrival and deployment of the harmful jabs? How will he explain his incompetence, his malfeasance, never mind remedy it? How many clips of him patronisingly telling parts of Scotland ‘they could do better’ when it comes to vaccine uptake will it take to finish nailing his political coffin? No politician could survive this once the public become aware. It’s only the people’s refusal to accept they’ve been duped that is keeping him in post at present.

For the unknown unknowns, what can be hazarded? If Saudia Arabia moves to the Yuan, we may be facing a dollar collapse. What implications does that have for Scotland’s oil industry? The dollar or the pound may devalue anyway. Are we ready for hyper-inflation or banking collapse? Are we ready for social unrest? Or, with deaths rising, money depreciating - a glacial collapse of society. Poor Humza. Nothing that he has shown so far suggests he has the character to weather these types of issues. The SNP at the top has now become a narcissistic, self-referencing, money-grubbing platoon of careerists. He will get little valuable advice or support from them. What happens if there are racial tensions, stoked by the very people who he thinks are his supporters (the UN global cult who are instructing countries on education and cultural attitudes)? Recession, Depression, inflation - historically, race relations, minority relations have tended to deteriorate in such circumstances. How will suffering, frightened people react, having been told ‘to be less white’, to videos of a First Minister criticising the fact that the top of Scotland’s public institutions are…white?

There is a backlash spreading across the world against the agenda of the World Economic Forum, the spokespeople of the forces of Bio-tech Feudalism. Thus far, Hamza Yousaf’s approach to this type of power has been simple and effective: complete obsequiousness. He has never stood-up for anything; never involved himself in a controversy - except personal ones like a nursery and driving without insurance - and never carried a campaign he initiated. When he tries to implement eating bugs, culling cows, 15-minute cities and other radical changes, who will support him? He’s unskilled enough to try to force it through just because he’s been told to do so. What result can he expect even if every corrupt, ambitious parliamentarian supports him? The end of the political system, I suspect.

Humz Yousaf is a little like Justin Trudeau, Macron, Ardern, Rishi Sunak and many other leaders in the West; they’re not real politicians. They’ve been selected as candidates by unknown international bodies, closeted and groomed in a corporate bubble, the path smoothed for them by contacts and money, and subsequently lack the authenticity that people connect with and the natural authority or achievement they respect. They think they’re running a business or, to be more frank, they think they are presenting what the people who are running the technocratic business of government are thinking and doing. Politics is more than that, as he will discover.

Due to this basic misconception of what politics is, the growing disquiet of the public and the economic violent dislocations that look unavoidable, it becomes hard to see how a centrist party can maintain credibility. Often in such cases, the power of personality is a crucial factor; it is an sphere where Humza Yousaf, who may or may not be a nice person, lacks what it takes. It seems that Nicola Sturgeon is at least intelligent enough to get out, and let poor Humza be in situ as the walls collapse.

Matt Le Tissier will be interviewed by Professor Richard Ennos in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. Tickets are available here. It is funded by the community and any profits return to the community.

Common Knowledge blog posts will increase over the next couple of months as we try to promote this event.