Happy New Year! to all subscribers - our paid ones who help us do things we would not otherwise be able to do - and our non-paying ones who support us in other ways.

This year feels like change will only accelerate. This can be dizzying and uncomfortable. However, it is important to remember that you are not alone. Our greatest security is truth, courage and our relationships.

Keep turning-up. Keep building the community. Relationships will be important factors in the future.

Our Big Announcement:

The Scottish People’s Covid-19 Inquiry - Raising Awareness

The Scottish Covid Inquiry, the government one, has cost over £25 million pounds so far and will take five years or more to complete, and then report at least a year after that.

We will provide more truth in a day than this Inquiry will in five years for one-millionth of the price!

These are early bird tickets. Prices will rise in the new year.

So, if you wish to support getting to the bottom of Covid-19 and the government’s response, on top of hearing some of the scientists and specialists in the country who bravely resisted the tsunami of misinformation, and carved an alternative, truthful, narrative in the face of the media-industrial complex, then the ticket to do so is here.

9th January - Annie Barr MBE - AB Health Hub Jedburgh

On Thursday 9th January Annie Barr MBE, who has set up the AB Health Hub in Jedburgh, is coming to speak to us. Information about the health hub can be found at: abhealthhub.com

Annie is using alternative healthcare solutions tailored to the individual. She is treating many of the Vax injured. There will be an opportunity to discuss how we might invest in the health hub.

Tickets here.

