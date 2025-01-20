22nd February - The Scottish People’s Covid Conference - Raising Awareness

Speakers include:

Dr Claire Craig, Professor Richard Ennos, Professor Diane Rasmussen, Dr Alan Mordue, Dr Liz Evans, Professor Martin Neil and individual personal testimonies from members of the public and the audience.

Join us

Our speakers will present on a range of issues, followed by a Q&A for each speaker. There will be testimony from the public and we will finish the day with a plenary and 'What will we do next?'

Includes

Tea, Coffees and lunch.

The inauguration of Donald John Trump at 78 to be the 47th President of the United States of America, entering his second or for some third term of office may signal for many the final defeat of evil dark controllers of this world and herald a coming people led future, with real populist leaders, honestly elected to serve humanity.

For those of us in the United Kingdom, despite our own many problems, we may view the razzmatazz and over the top showmanship of American high budget politics and characters like Trump as a cringe worthy Punch and Judy show, we may struggle to take seriously. The very idea that what happens at the end of a huge campaign slog, towards only 4 years in power, which can be undone by the next incumbent, may seem hardly worth celebrating.

The January 20th 2025 inauguration may be a turning point red letter day, heralding victory for the people of America and the world, or prove to be a red herring day, where a world-wide psyop hoax concludes and seals a tyrannical fate for humanity or perhaps even a complete non-event of no significance.

If you studied all perspectives, testimonies and evidence about Trump, current affairs in America and theories about the trajectory of the world, you could easily go mad, become bipolar or schizophrenic. There is ample commentary and evidence to conclude Trump is a real hero for humanity or a befooling actor serving a tyrannical perhaps Zionist deep state agenda. It could boil down to making a choice about what you want to believe, though that does not make it true. Most of us want to believe in a bright future, with real hope in our hearts and so we are perhaps vulnerably drawn to believe in the Trump brand and associated messaging, despite hard to reconcile contradictions.

In this image from October 2016, Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in Manhattan, New York, during the final days of campaigning for the 2016 American Presidency, we see three people seeming to delight in each other’s company. This picture often comes to mind, haunting as a possible insight that Trump may be playing us, seen here laughing, with possible enemies of humanity, as congenial friends, perhaps laughing at us and our stupidity for getting taken in by them and all they represent; crime Lords, deceptive religion and big business.

We could be fools, continuing to watch influencers who claim Trump is the commander in Chief of a covert global white hat alliance perhaps through space force, controlling global military forces soon to complete victory over our deep state enemies. It is a sickening strong possibility those believing this may have been played, like many people, by Trump propaganda, which deceives, hides, ignores and distracts from truth. The Trump / Q / Alt media movement, may be argued to be a cruel misleading psyop hoax because;

· He has always been more than cozy with players of the enemies of humanity as seen here, why would that ever change? · The US military commissioned, developed and deployed the bioweapon Covid 19 vax, pushed by Trump, hurting and killing millions. · Trump claims to love America and his supporters, but avoids discussing their vax deaths and harms, he encouraged. · He supports Israel, despite its’ lies, horrors and agenda, and condemns any resistance or questioning of them as anti-Semitic hatefulness. · Trump does not discuss the Maui fires that his so called ‘in control’ space force sat and watched unfold, never seeming to stop or try to help. · He appeared to abandon Jan 6 protesters to suicide and jail, though they supported him and went to the capital at his bequest, ending up cannon fodder. · No other viable contender is being allowed on the US election stage for presidency, America is corralled towards him, like he is being given the role, but by whom? · He promised to investigate and prosecute Hilary Clinton but never did, instead he praised her. · He praised the Queen and UK royals in general, despite all we know of them.

The list is endless, he plays with words, plays with the understanding of people, may build false hopes and distractions, meanwhile our world seems to be collapsing by someone’s design, all horrors continue; Chemtrailing and geoengineering, population reduction and sterilisation, no arrests of the real criminals, Israel completes its’ agenda of slaughter and theft, and immigrant armies are amassed everywhere, perhaps ready to strike etc. One could feel sick to their stomach that they may have been deeply played. How this happens is maybe not important, whilst realising whether this is true seems more important, and what to do about it. Maybe we need to stop listening to Alt media who may be craftily programming us under a guise of patriotic truth telling, calibrating us to resonate deep in our beings with a planted perspective, through reinforced repeated certain beliefs, whilst ignoring, skirting round or boldly carrying on, as if another polar opposite truth doesn’t exist, when it does and paints a sharply contrasting picture.

The idea however that Trump belongs to the establishment and serves the deep state against the interests of humanity does not hold up very well when you see how much the establishment mainstream media really do hate him, though they used to love and fawn over him before he entered politics. Mainstream media also curiously ignore his beautiful, multi lingual and clearly intelligent wife, when you might have expected her to be a tiresome news stand regular, endlessly promoting the power and role of women.

Many have said and written in many ways for years now, that people have been played by repeated positive views of Trump, Q and White hats. Is it high time to snap out of this delusion, or is it real? Many of us have learned these past few years about so much deception, and so it is easy to feel that nothing is certain and nobody can be trusted. Can humanity really be saved from dark infiltrations and itself, and unify around truth towards a bright future? Considering everyone has some agenda, everything is an influence towards something, and genuine movements are seldom popular, fruitful and lasting, this seems unlikely.

Having said all that, we know that life can work out in mysterious ways in the end, often it has to be a long and arduous route to victory of good over evil. The bigger the war, struggle and consequences, the more complex it tends to be. Not everyone is bad and there can be some remnant of good in even the vilest individuals. Epic tales like the Hindu Mahabharata or recent epic tales like Lord of The Rings and Harry Potter, depict archetypal issues and characters, seen in life, where key figures and situations may not be what they seem. In any war there are turncoats, spies, agents, double and triple agents and infiltrating sleeper cells, both good and bad. In the Harry Potter tale one of the most reviled characters, Severus Snape, who killed a most loved hero Dumbledore, turned out to be the bravest soul, serving good all along unsung, not appreciated till the end. In Lord of The Rings, the murderous loathsome Gollum character was never killed off, because in the end he was needed as the only one able to destroy the evil ring of power. So it may be with Trump, that despite all appearances and evidence against him, he may prove to be serving humanity and good, and all those who kept faith in him will be vindicated and enjoy an added glow of credibility in a bright future, won by the defeat of the enemies of humanity, in no small part, brought about by the strength, endurance and crude graft of Donald John Trump.

Many astrologers and others of mystic arts, claim to see a long awaited coming natural season of spiritual awakening for the world, enjoying the reach of God, versus the limited reach of evil enemies of humanity. I cannot deny I feel some enduring resonance with that view, though I test and question it regularly.

However foolish it may seem, my own feeling about Trump since at least 2016, has been one of very deep appreciation, which to my own surprise can make me emotional to contemplate. In the depth of my heart, I feel a gratitude I cannot shake, for brave enduring efforts, being made unsung, by a dedicated few for the many, in a beyond biblical multidimensional war between good and evil. I accept I cannot know very much, and like anyone else I can be played, but in the end I can only trust the deepest part of myself as my guide. With coy reluctance I must be honest, despite everything, agreeing with the vision of Burns in ‘A Mans A Man For Au That’, that I am very hopeful about our future, despite everything, and feel Trump has and is serving humanity in the end, and this January inauguration is a turning point heralding victory over the enemies of humanity. America and Trump have a close affinity with the UK, so we may be early beneficiaries of their breakthroughs. I choose to nurture hope.