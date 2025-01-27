22nd Feb - Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry

Here Professor Richard Ennos outlines the issues in an interview with Craig Houston.

Speakers include:

Dr Claire Craig, Professor Richard Ennos, Professor Diane Rasmussen, Dr Alan Mordue, Dr Liz Evans, Professor Martin Neil and individual personal testimonies from members of the public and the audience.

Join us

Our speakers will present on a range of issues, followed by a Q&A for each speaker. There will be testimony from the public and we will finish the day with a plenary and 'What will we do next?'

Includes - Tea, Coffees and lunch.

Tickets here.

Many people are now increasingly having interesting and far reaching discussions about our world, truth, reality and our future prospects, perhaps more than ever before. If this is true, why is this? Is it because of huge, world perspective changing lies and deceptions being exposed, which challenges many perceptions, seeming to highlight possibly false beliefs, developed by powerful, crafted and confident indoctrinations? If this is true to some significant extent, it sounds like we may have many perspective poisons to detox from our minds, culture, families, community and daily life, as well as cellular toxins to be cleansed from our bodies.

It seems logical to consider that we cannot build wholesome communities, capable of nurturing a healthy bright future, if the people are significantly unwell, unbalanced, unclear and unhealthy in themselves. Perhaps step one towards lasting wholesome communities, if we want that, is to check our own individual health, influences, bias, preconceptions, perspectives and attitude, alongside the whole environment context of our life. However, as others have said, there is little point treating a sick fish, living in dirty water, the water must be cleaned first and then see the condition of the fish.

Clichés abound in such logic, but clichés exist and tend to recur inevitably for good reason, because they are true perhaps? We come around to the old adage; ‘First know thyself’ and build from there it would seem, but knowing or considering that for many generations, does not seem to have helped us avoid the challenges we are in today. Perhaps we think we know ourselves, our environment and what is good for us, but are wrong, deluded, misled and unwell without realising it. If all we have ever known is being a sick fish, in a dirty environment, it will be normal to us, and if we are managing to exist, it may seem quite acceptable, limiting our expectations, ambitions and vision. This could equally refer to our soul living in a toxic body or our body, living in a toxic world.

Many of us have experienced deceptive people who justify terrible things, believe many actions serve a greater good, excuse their own terrible behaviour while professing to serve moral codes, which they actively work against. Politicians working against their people, doctors hurting their patients, abuse of children by those supposed to care for and educate them, judiciaries protecting criminals, religious leaders facilitating perversions, academics being for sale, charities stealing from causes, environmentalists ignoring many facts and issues, the list is endless. These issues surely play a part in leading to toxicity in our minds, air, food, water, soil, environment, communities and connected overall human health condition. This may be some of the fish bowl context of our lives, which we must seek to clean up, before or simultaneously with, an inspection of our individual health, before we can be part of building lasting wholesome communities.

Timeless and by definition unchanging principles of life, well-known to most people, as enshrined in simple common law adages like ‘Do no harm and take no shit’, offer ample guidance to build communities, but relies upon people being genuinely somewhat enlightened, balanced, honest, kind, moral, healthy and steadfast. Without such people, in sufficient numbers, a lasting and flourishing wholesome community may be bedevilled, divided, cheated, misled and impoverished into decline, neglect and abandonment.

We may have all the knowledge and guidance we need in our hearts, old writings and historical figures, but lack the health, character and freedom to implement and safeguard them. Visionaries like Robert Burns, Martin Luther King Jnr and John Muir like endless others, have left us a trail of signposts to a brighter future, if we could only follow them and stay on track. Their words were perhaps generated and given meaning, by their state of being, which we may need to understand and aspire towards, if we are to embody, emulate and implement great principles.

We can learn all about enlightenment, teach it, profess its value and yet not be enlightened ourselves. Knowledge of principles can lead to a becoming, where principles are awakened within us, if we are able, or can be a pretentious assumption, we may delude ourselves to have achieved. Some people talk of a toxic ‘woke’ mind virus spread within humanity which understands words upside down from other people, but with great certainty and defensiveness. Love for example may not mean wishy washy softness, with no morality or boundaries. Love cares for truth and the ultimate well-being of others, with an appreciation that liberalism and abandonment of moral boundaries leads to decline, illness, decadence and criminality. Freedom to flourish and grow in some empowered ascension seems a stark contrast to the trajectory of an easy freedom to sin, accepting pushed perversions as a new normal for example. Perhaps a big part of the cleanliness of our environment, which we need, is some restoration and appreciative maintenance, of our collective moral character, which starts with our individual condition.

Perhaps this leads inevitably to being a seeker of truth, asking endless genuine questions without apology and ardently pursuing answers. We may have some difficult questions we need to ask ourselves, about our own health, beliefs and influences before we can perhaps play a fruitful role in building lasting wholesome communities. Perhaps we need to become enlightened poet warriors, understanding truth better, before we flex the muscles and talents of our being in wrong directions. Let us not be inadvertent lackeys for evil, we are capable of so much more and many like Burns have foreseen our successful realisation of potential, despite all challenges. Our potential of course means us organic, living and carbon based sovereign human beings, and cannot mean any nefarious, faceless artificial intelligence, taking us out of the driving seat of our lives, through any foolish surrender of our rights or convenient abdication from responsibilities and accountability.