The UK’s first Bitcoin conference took place on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd of October last week. Held in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms, a neo-classical building with a portico and a pediment sitting on four Doric columns which themselves stand on three elegant Georgian arches facing the street and single bay arches on either side of the protruding facade; the main front of the building, set back from the entrance, has the same dual faced design of channelled stone for the lower floor, with plain sandstone for the upper floor, capped by cornice and balustrade. Large rectangular, single-paned windows, latticed with wood to make six rectangles of glass for each frame, gaze outward in the late 18th Century style separated by Ionic columns carved into the stonework on either side.

Upon entering the building there is a high-roofed hallway with marble flooring, to the right is an extended soft-covered bench, to the left is a long reception desk, wood panelled, followed by an archway, where an attendant for the cloakroom will take jacket or bag. At the end of the hall is a wooden, latticed door which beckons to a bar; further on the right is a wide, carpeted staircase with low-lying stairs, ascension of two opposing staircases broken by a landing, will mean arriving at another high-ceilinged and panelled room, arches on either side which, on the left promises a light-filled auditorium - by huge glazed wide arched windows - that amplifies the generous space, oak floored, once wainscot walls, painted in cream white and soft blue. From the roof hangs large chandeliers, cascading lines of light falling from the ceiling into basins of illumination with a further ‘splash’ of bulbs lit around them. However, to return to the top of the staircase, on the right is a darker room, a bar flanking either side, which is merely a preamble to another large expanse: tall, almost from floor to ceiling, rectangular windows, crescented at top, are sentinels of autumn luminosity on this October day, a melodious lustre buttressed by a huge chandelier in the centre, hanging from a wide domed ceiling with castellated cornice design. Oak flooring separates a stage from one tiered balcony, nearly the width of the room and which slopes down before curving to meet like a lower jaw. Light combines with space and design to convey a sense of grandeur and dignity to the venue.

It was here in these affluently stentorian surroundings that attendees gathered to be introduced to, learn about, celebrate and promote the Bitcoin phenomena. A broad range of human life sat in the conference hall: there were older men, some who reclined laconically on their chairs, while others were clearly enthused by events, being quick to shout, cheer and clap. Middle-aged and younger men predominated, either given to the look of programmer or financier; or a gig-worker that had heard of this potential gold-mine called ‘Bitcoin’. A few young women were sprinkled around the hall, although, given that most were accompanied by men, it is possible that their boyfriend or husband had brought them there. Or they had brought their boyfriends. All were receptive to a new approach and a new way of thinking.

For two days a succession of presentations by authors and Bitcoin experts, interviews of theorists, podcasters, stock-market traders, developers, business people, charities and entrepreneurs with exuberant optimism, extolled passionately the great benefits Bitcoin adoption will bestow to the human race. Imagine a Revivalist meeting when the Lord’s advent was confidently believed to be near at hand and, having suffered in the Apocalyptic Wasteland of contemporary fiat money society, those in the hall were on the verge of attaining a state of Grace; with the further blessing, unlike traditional religion, of sparking monetary redemption for not only the Elect themselves, but for the Unconsecrated everywhere. Perhaps, not quite so intense or assured, but there was a spirited fervour amongst the participants gathered between those towering cream walls that when a speaker would touch upon an aspect of the Ideal, a vision of a new, perfect monetary system, an energy in the room palpably swelled; bursting forth after the speaker’s peroration in a wave of claps, cheers, whistles and standing ovations. (It is pertinent to note that these feelings were not restricted to the patrons themselves; all the speakers have travelled to the conference on ‘their own dime’ solely to spread the word. Few certified religious leaders would do similar to ‘spread the Word’.)

And what summoned such vigour? Ideas about Money. Money is the cornerstone of the command and control economy; a fact understood by many in the alternative media world where it has long been known that the capacity and propensity to manipulate the creation and destruction of money ensures that a particular group remains economically hegemonic. Little reflection is required to determine the extent money is preponderant in our culture. How much of our lives are dictated by the need to work to earn to survive? How far has money penetrated into our perception of meaning that even when we have enough, it’s not satisfactory? And what are the warped effects of a cabal able to finance acquisitions, market pre-eminence, suffocate rivals and fund wars all through their monopoly of the means of exchange? The answers constitute the world we live in today. A world tyrannised by money.

Facts of money production, scarcity and our heavily-guided perceptions about it shape our economic reality. A reality neither true or necessary. Does Bitcoin offer a genuine, workable alternative and, ultimately, a new reality? Here is not the place to argue the ins and outs of Bitcoin, except at the most general level. Imagine a plastic token produced in a limited but significant amount; it could not be reproduced or faked; it could be easily broken into different denominations for accounting purposes, and it can be easily transferred and carried: that token, worthless in itself as plastic, would be extremely valuable as money. If government legalised it as currency, then it would a form of ‘hard’ money and would be used in transactions (even if it was not legalised but was accepted as settlement between different parties it would still be effective). At a - very - basic level, this is Bitcoin. It has the potential to provide a currency that cannot be diluted, manipulated, and we can add, programmed or patrolled - the last two facets are of increasing importance to those that love freedom in economics and life.

Over 170 million people now use Bitcoin in some form. They are an extra-territorial ‘nation’ of Bitcoiners that span the globe: from all classes, all races, all sexualities, all dispositions, all geographies; a rigging of financial incentives now binds them all. A dispersed fleet of individual ships sailing on the information waves of the internet forging not a new trade route, but catching an entirely new trade wind in their sails. It is in this monoline expedition’s interests to believe in the ‘token’ Bitcoin, propelled by it as they are, and, to make it work. The growth and utility of it, however, will be dependent on this community building out an infrastructure that supports easy use and spreads the word to the great far-flung and distant - conceptually speaking - masses of the planet whose patronage of it is essential.

The challenges facing Bitcoin could not be greater. You would have to bide in Bitopia to not understand that an alternate nexus for swapping services, goods or resources is a threat to the established order. An iron-fisted conglomerate that has not hesitated to decimate populations, bankrupt governments and visit destruction on nations to preserve its pre-eminent position. This most organised, powerful, specious and ruthless force on Earth will, sooner or later, line up against Bitcoin; exactly as they have always done against free markets, genuine meritocracy and effective democracy. Bitcoin is the latest incarnation of the millennia war over money; in its most distilled form so far.

But boasting 170 million ‘Bitriots’, is there not cause for hope that our patrie, a large movement by any reckoning, will crack the stone walled castles of fiat dominance, reducing them to rubble and ruin? Possibly. However, to sound a more sobering note amongst the diaphanous celebrations of the weekend, it took a mere six weeks of propaganda for the population of the globe to step over their own common sense, imprison themselves indoors and mask themselves for fear of a ‘virus’ that at no point in the public record claimed more than a tiny, minute percentage of lives (even that is questionable). Concerned citizen’s questioning bifurcates at this historical episode: how can Bitcoin be explained to people who cannot understand that a mask with gaps and holes does not prevent aerosolised viruses? How can people, so easily frightened and compliant, take the necessary step of trying something new, particularly something so intimate to them as their money, when the government and media are set against it? It is quite possible that people will reject purely out of ignorance as esoteric an idea as ‘hard’ money. It is probable, recent evidence illustrates, people will follow credulously government ‘advice’ on fraud, corruption and risk.

How does Bitcoin overcome these onrushing challenges An infrastructure being built with some serious money behind it, is a start. Nonetheless, that is only part of the battle; the greater part of the fight is the contest establishing Bitcoin as an everyday, useable currency. Persuading by example. An ordinary person must be able to walk into a shop and pay for a bottle of milk with ‘Sats’ - short name for Satoshis, the smaller denominations of a Bitcoin (there are 100 million Sats in a Bitcoin). For this small action, implies faith by both buyer and seller in the currency used, whilst at the same time signals a network of other such potential exchanges that reaches up and down the supply chain. Unless this can happen in cities, towns and villages everywhere, Bitcoin will be abandoned on the rubbish dump of hoped-for pecuniary improvements were thousands of similar attempts lie scattered.

Still, not only must Bitcoin integrate into economic life, there must also be a revolution in how multitudinous Bitcoiners think about the crypto. For in the infinite blue skies of Bitcoin dark clouds have amassed. A storm is gathering, causing lightning crashes and thunderous reverberations of the cry ‘I want my Money!’ Threatening greater tempests ahead.

Possibly the greatest challenge is Bitcoiners divided intentions: the dream of a better world is vying with a get rich quick mentality which threatens to fuel and magnify the manipulation of Bitcoin by other Interests. Bitcoin, initially at least, needs substantial capitalisation to be perceived as a reliable store of value by consumers and retailers. However, achieving this, as aspirants hop on and hop off the Bitcoin ride, desiring further enrichment as they do so, is not conducive to stability (in fact, it multiplies the already existent manipulation by potent forces and keeps the ‘too risky’ judgement widespread). Thus, across the economic spectrum, and beyond, serious thinkers only see ‘speculative asset’ and little else. It is this designation which is the underlying issue: the view that Bitcoin is simply an asset, an unstable one too. If Bitcoin is to be ghettoised as ‘digital gold’ by investors or legislatures, then buying Bitcoin is little more than betting on horses in a race; eventually, as sure as the dream of currency revolution fades, the value of Bitcoin will depreciate, and who will be left holding the last Bitcoins?

The binal threat can be countered by the single same response: to have Bitcoin expand through communities at the grassroot level, bringing with it a workable solution to cash scarcity and the unprofitability of local supply chains. And ‘If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere well/ It were done quickly’ Macbeth’s conclusion about taking action is especially pertinent when you defy a Globalist Cabal.

Although advocates often tout that Bitcoin will go to the locations where it is welcome, given the magnitude of the threat and the sad fact that the past twenty years have witnessed the invasion and ravaging of five countries that do not have a central bank plugged into the system; the mysterious illnesses and deaths of African leaders that rejected the Covid narrative and the possible conflagration of nuclear powers at the attempted de-dollarisation of commodities, then it is not an outlandish hypothetical question that asks ‘Could Bitcoiners be embargoed, threatened and arrested and Bitcoin deleted from existence?’ Or it might just be easier to start a large scale war. Either way, whether it is menace from the neo-feudalists or the prospect of a better world for all, there must be a certain urgency applied to Bitcoin’s dissemination and penetration of the local terrain.

If Bitcoin can achieve use-adoption to a sizable extent, then there will be a sanguine expectation that hundreds of millions of people who own assets counted in the trillions will no longer have an interest in war, toxic food, environmental degradation, a reserve army of unemployed, rigged markets and bad products; instead they possess a powerful stake in decentralisation, peace and a pro-human future. The change of Humanity’s direction towards individual sovereignty, free markets, open speech and community growth, built on independent persons, will have begun.

MW

