‘Only a slave wants to be master,’ says the French philosopher Gilles Deleuze. A statement that rewards a little bit of reflection on the consequences of psychological conditioning caused by living in an inferior, obedient situation. Years of being put upon naturally creates a reaction: why would you not dream of power, freedom, riches when these are the outward characteristics of the oppressor who dominates your mind and your body? A slave must dream one day of being a master, in the same way that the worker fantasises of being the boss.

Yet, how strange that we live in a time when the master accepts the condition of being a slave. Men and women who have freedom, great wealth in comparison to the grinding poverty of previous historical epochs, and a certain amount of power - sometimes limited, sometimes quite extensive - over their workplace, their family and, through social media in some cases, quite an influence on the culture, choose to voluntarily assume the Scold’s Bridle.

Unique in our recorded history free people have become ‘slaves'. Of course, this conclusion is only valid if you accept that the wearing of a mask during a ‘medical emergency’ and blind obedience to government diktats to ‘keep people safe’ is a form of submission. I think it is. Although difficult to prove, as a non-mask wearer who worked and engaged in all types of activity during the ‘pandemic’, I experienced the very strange phenomenon of only twice being challenged for my non-compliance: once in a hardware store and once, ironically, in an open air market where the council invigilator ludicrously told me that these had now been classified as supermarkets and so a mask must be worn - people were believing all sorts of rubbish only two years ago! Despite shopping every day for the better part of two years without a mask, I was never confronted or criticised and what’s more, no one made eye contact with me, despite my best attempts to try and do so without coming across as creepy or pathological.

It is quite possible that people did not want to connect with me. But why not? Possibly they’re shy or they care little for my persona, however, I cannot help but feel that the reason why they were so averse is because they felt ashamed; like a person subjugated in the public stocks, they felt humiliated; they, somewhere, felt broken inside. Again, the soundness of my conclusion is hard to establish; it is merely a strong sense based on life experience. For, if they did not feel humiliated, then why did not at least on one occasion someone take it upon themselves to berate me and accuse me of ‘killing granny’ and other perfidious acts that the unmasked, unvaccinated were charged with at the time? (The only time I was taken to task was when I was protesting, maskless, with yellow signs, an action that prompted people to cross the road to call me ‘stupid’ and ask why I was ‘so selfish’.)

This conclusion leads to another premise which helps to clarify this argument. If people were embarrassed and suffering under deep mortification, then it was quite easily induced. Not to say that the psychological propaganda was not frightening to an extent, but I am sure that I and many others can imagine much more terrifying scenarios: there were not brownshirt-types or armed police going door to door in hazmat suits enforcing compliance or bodies lying in the street. It was a lot of hype which a period of calm, reflection could dispel, if so desired. That it did not do so, must be attributed to, in my opinion, the fact that the emotional message of fear and compliance must have connected with a human mind ready to receive such a reality due to the simple fact that they were already living in such a reality.

One of the hidden truths of society is how deeply damaged and terrified the average person is. Worried about their job, their social relations, their status, their mental health, their physical health, their competency, their sexual anxieties; the hurt they carry from childhood wounds - the absent parents, the incompetent attachment figures, the rejected love; there is a secret world hidden behind the eyes that is more real to the majority of people than the actual material reality of daily life. Back in the 1950s the Rand corporation delved into the mass psyche and results demonstrated that 50% of people were latently psychotic. Accurate or not, it is incontrovertible that people, often doing the best they know how, deny and suppress many ‘unacceptable’ tendencies in order to live a normal, reasonably satisfying life; a life lived as a persona, perhaps, yet not without some level of rootedness and authenticity for all that.

Assuming this to be the case, then the mask wearing and subordination to governmental and medical ordinances of the Covid Years, were not an imposition of a new circumstance and the pre-conditioning of a bio-tech feudalistic order, but a revelation of a truth that is unseen, disavowed if articulated, but yet existent for all that. The depressing truth suggested is that many people are unconsciously primed for a mentality of servitude in exchange for safety of different orders. As Yeats wrote, ‘What the darkness conceals, it does not destroy.’ Our unsightedness of the genuine inner machinations of a person’s mind does not entail we should readily accept their outward role or spoken words as authentic. (Often, they are hiding from themselves as much as they are hiding from us. Likely, we are all subject to this; yet it is a matter of degree.)

To return to the point, the outside fear inflames the interior fear and the psychological escape hatch is the route of compliance offered by external Authority, thus permitting the individual to retain the integration of their personality, keeping the equilibrium of needs in check - which is why it is so important in may instances that others conform too, to keep important relations as they are. Setting aside the people who, for understandably pragmatic reasons or cynical ones wore masks, and I now believe, thankfully and with a large amount of comfort, that they were far more of these people than I initially thought; the ones whose fear contorted their common sense and voluntarily ‘forced’ upon them the donning of a mask have unwittingly helped reveal the little progress that has been made in human freedom, responsibility and self-reliance over the past five hundred years.

The ideas of the Renaissance and the Enlightenment have not effectively purged the illness of a human’s perceived inferiority. In order to do so, we must require more than slogans and inspiring tracts of human emancipation; we must understand the cause. Hegel’s famous analysis of the master and the slave stretches back to pre-history, a time out of mind, in which one man bested another in combat and, instead of killing him, took his acknowledgement of himself as superior. A philosophy of aggressive hierarchy one might think where the victor glories in his conquest and is satisfied by his achievement; however, Hegel notes that the submission of the vanquished, the slave, is unsatisfactory since it is no longer a man that is recognising the ‘master’ but a half-man, a slave that grants his acquiescence to him (her). Therefore, the master is caught in an unending, unsatisfying paradox: the desire for recognition as the pre-eminent individual is psychologically necessary, claims Hegel, but the attainment of recognition leaves the victor still unrecognised. It’s Andrew Tate’s doctrine but with bigger words, obtuse grammar, and subtlety.

Fortunately, I believe it is a worldview we can safely reject. The advances in child psychology made by Wilhelm Reich and John Bowlby have educated us that the deep-rooted ‘need’ for ‘recognition’ is one fostered through a lack of attachment and care, due to which there is engendered compulsive, sometimes murderous appetites that are driven by a truly terrifying, very familiar, fear of psychological disintegration. Many of our most vicious, acquisitive and ruthless tyrants of the past were men and women fleeing their own personal inhuman abuse and cold, loveless upbringings. Thus the slave and master, we can now appreciate, are actually two sides of the same coin. Both driven by and hiding from their fear; a fear instilled long ago, imbibed in their petrified musculature, their scarred brain tissue and their crippled soul; and thus conditioning their behaviour mentally and physically, unacknowledged by them if possible, with all manner of extreme attempts to distract themselves from it, to flee from it, including expatiating it by inflicting it on others.

‘Slave Planet’ is the tag applied to global human society by the conspiracy-leaning alternative media over the past twenty years - though this has tended to be viewed as a commentary on the privileges of wealth, power and the application of the monetary system that parasitically feeds on the economic energy of the working people everywhere. The ‘pandemic’ has taught us that this moniker is truer and thrusts deeper than many were prepared to accept. Depressing realisation though it might be, the chains that worn by the majority of us are not only attached to our economic or social relations, but are fastened deep within the soul.

What can we do? Every slave can rebel. The failure of every slave rebellion, except one, notwithstanding, means we must learn that an authentic rebellion begins with an awareness and acceptance of the true nature of our enslavement; our trauma, our fears, our denial, our dreams that are merely avoidance of reality are means by which we are entrapped. Thinking about this; confronting about this and, ultimately, feeling and working through all of this is the path to our integrated selves and, consequently the renewal of individuality, our capacity for responsibility and our capability for action. In such a manner does our rebellion win its first and most important from which other victories are a mere postscript to the most essential triumph of them all.