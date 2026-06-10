****

13th June, Sat, 12pm to 3pm - Sonia Poulton - Jeffrey Epstein Conference

(in-person audience, online audience, speakers online)

Tickets here for in-person and online. (£10)

****

Former president, Richard Nixon, believed that it was one of his major political goals to prevent a race war. In what is one of history’s tantalising ipso facto postulations, many political historians and people within the Nixon administration from that period consider avoiding civil war, one fuelled by race and the recoiling fury caused by the practical dismantling of Segregation, one of the great achievements of his time in office. Ultimately, however, Nixon considered a race war inevitable and all he did was postpone the date on which it would arrive.

I wonder if Nixon’s calculation based itself on the conclusion that different races found it difficult to overcome their own prejudice, tribalism and economic favouritism and deal with one another in a manner that did not inflame tensions; or whether the hand of history lay too heavily on the subordinated race, unable to apply a psychic balm to themselves for the wounds of oppression or exorcise their self possessed seething spirits of resentment; or whether, despite the kind words and virtuous performance, the previously privileged could ever truly cede their dubiously accrued social benefits and unjustly accumulated capital? Or did he know that powerful misanthropes would continually use race as an instrument to prise apart unity and leverage division, hatred and violence?

It is a curiously telling sign that Richard Nixon in private life, post his presidency, hired and paid for his own private security, unlike the conventional arrangement pertaining to protecting former presidents where agents were supplied by the Secret Service, who, unknown at the time to most people, existed as a branch of the Treasury Office, until 2003, and were not their own independent agency, nor were they housed as a distinct unit within the command structure of one of the armed forces. A further example, if one is needed by now, that this is a Banker’s World and that its controlling tentacles still extends to and wraps around its servants, even when long past the zenith of their political usefulness.

Nixon knew that there were cabals and factions who wanted a race war. He cynically and brilliantly used such groups to gain election before turning his back on them and becoming the president who made practical application of the civil rights legislation passed by Lyndon Johnson through its realisable enforcement but who also softened the controversial policy of ‘busing’, making it more acceptable, and, ultimately, more successful. In doing so, he doused right-wing resentments, disarmed the weaponised rhetoric of the left-wing radicals, and, at the same time, began a less incendiary approach, domestically, to Vietnam.

Not a perfect man by any stretch, and humane people will despise and lament how his policy of escalation in Vietnam, through bombing and toxic poisoning of the environment, was conducted by the former president. Yet all this happens within a context: Nixon knew and feared that his potential failure in Vietnam would mean a Right, not a Left, takeover in America, likely after a civil war, and this would lead to a rapid intensification in Vietnam, the ruination of relations with Russia and China, recombining the communist bloc and setting the stage for a world conflagration, and the reversal of the social progress of the Kennedy and Johnson eras in the United States, subsumed under a tyranny founded on race and money. There was a lot at stake when he came to office and Richard Nixon knew it.

In many ways, Nixon was the last consequential president of the United States until now. Subsequent presidents inherited, more or less, the settled political world that Nixon had created for them. The Republican coalition of Yankee capitalists and white professional liberals with Southern conservatives and church goers have restrained the Far Right, while the Left has based its support on what remains of the demographic – liberal intellectuals, northern, industrial working class and ethnic minorities – in which there is not a huge amount of desire for anything that could be called ‘socialism’. It all balances around a centre that Nixon foresaw and created with his political strategy. From this overlapping mosaic, all others achieving the Oval Office have only trimmed some demographics and patched others with another here and there.

But, obviously, underlying all these coalitions are fundamental issues that Nixon thought could not be resolved, concerns to which, at best, only temporary barriers could be erected, lasting for however long, but ultimately swept away in the instinctual, genetic hurricane of the irrational human passions that swirl around race. Nixon’s opening of relations with China, an act of optimism tempered with economic pragmatism, although a world historical triumph, did not appear to convince him that peace was anything but temporary.

Nixon’s public reputation has suffered from his communist-baiting, his aggression as a vice-president and his bombing campaigns in Vietnam. However, the little discussed aspect of his career, is that he continually used corporate business as a tool, encouraging it to expand into ‘hostile’ countries and thereby link economic interests of enemies, giving each a stake in the success of the other. Influential with Pepsi, he helped the company build interests in Cuba and the Soviet Union; he cultivated Pan America’s Juan Trippe as they expanded across the Caribbean and South America, and he supported business’ entry into an excluded and closed communist China. All for a practical peace.

Now, this legacy looks on the verge of being over-turned. Bad actors have inflamed the racial issue by their acceleration of immigration, pushing it too far, too fast, and making it the touchstone issue of all political dialogue. Whether mass immigration is a good thing or a bad thing is not a debate that is possible to have today. The answer is already decided by which political camp you are in and must be furiously adhered to no matter what. Any dissent on this issue is now seen as a fundamental indicator of your righteousness within the Cause, and loyalty to it, and even any nuance on the matter, can lead to banishment from the tribe and an unwanted incarnation as an ‘enemy’.

Indeed, for what seems like millions, it has gone beyond a Cause and reaches down to the very core of identity. This means argument is impossible. For how can anyone argue that ‘You’ yourself are wrong or how can anyone accept that their entire being is mistaken? Consequently, insults replace arguments and no common ground is discoverable; in its place just further slander, assumed bad faith, resentment, manipulation, deceit, betrayal, and, finally, violence as the only resolution.

Monday’s alleged attempted murder by beheading in Belfast, including the gouging of one eye and damage to another, is the most graphic – so horrific that immediately my suspicions are aroused, but that’s a later discussion - of a series of incidents that are highlighting the fault lines in society, and the common factor of race as their demarcation. It is disturbing that people, who claim, ostensibly, to be helping race relations, like the police and the media, are acting in a way that is strengthening every anti-immigrant and racist narrative out there. As a conspiracy theorist, I wonder what element is deliberate in all of this, and then I recall Covid, and remember that people in positions of authority and influence can be very stupid. Undoubtedly, there is intention somewhere, however, many of the actions, and much of the commentary, especially on the Left, is making matters worse.

To deal with policy first: isn’t it incredible that a country which voted in their millions to leave a political organisation because it did not like millions of white, slavic immigrants from the same continent reducing wages, using services or fragmenting the culture, should suddenly import millions of people from different continents, causing similar results but made more conspicuous, and aggravated in the eyes of the native, by skin colour, culture and social demands? Politically, it seems like suicide. A calculating, acute politician like Richard Nixon would never have countenanced it. A backlash is built into a policy like this. And, I’m confident that there is little preparation to mitigate one. Whether this has been due to the naïve, incompetence of our current cohort of political leaders or resulting from deliberate planning, I don’t know, but I veer to the latter.

As for the commentariat: I can think of few more redundant purposes than the media’s intention to lecture millions of people about how awfully bad human beings they are, by implication, while at the same time they urge that ‘civilised’, better elements fill the hollow shells of being a ‘tolerant, accepting, diverse’ community, not withstanding their ongoing dismissive attitude towards the conchiolin of alienation, economic marginalisation, social implosion and despair that resides within the cavity. Vast swathes of today’s population residing in the British Isles, ignored and silenced by the public apparatus of narrative, disregard the ‘liberal’ media. In return, the media have entered the caricature phase of message delivery. The same old pieties, repeated ad nauseam, delivered in a shriller and shriller tone making the opposite position of their own the more relevant, the more serious and the more real. When you’re not being taken seriously, you stop being listened to, and then losing is simply a matter of time.

A subtle, brilliant politician like Richard Nixon was always prepared to give a point of view its due weight, irrespective of its source; it was not relevant factor if he agreed with it or found it repellent. Its existence was a political fact and had to be treated accordingly, not brushed aside, patronised or piously annihilated. Yes, some people are pure blood fascists, some are racists, some people are anti-immigration and some people are worried about paying bills. Nixon would take those views as credible and demanding of attention in a language that actually spoke to those holding those opinions. From there, he would start to work apart such a coalition, if it served the greater purpose of peace, even if he believed it only bought time. Peace was always preferable to chaotic, intestate violence. In peace, problems can be solved. In civil war, there’s only death, and the same problems existing with added bitterness for decades afterwards.

What he would not do is create a bloc of his opponents, meld them into adopting one decisive opinion to become their candle, and, by further condescending criticism, pour oil onto this single spark, permitting it to ignite all the other political issues and make the flames of civil strife inevitable.

Sadly, there is no one of Nixon’s abilities on the horizon in the UK. Trump might turn out to be a consequential president in the United States, and, although outwardly bombastic, has shown a deftness in some areas not in line with the image a critical media likes to portray of him. However, our politicians are incredibly one dimensional and their artlessness and limited imaginations are now confronting dynamics that, even if there is a military unit somewhere using AI to calculate outcomes and how to arrest the more savage ones, they lack the ability to articulate the necessary ideas, combining with a connective empathy, that would provide any side with appealing alternatives to barbarism.

A race war is not inevitable, probably. Yet that hardly matters if bad actors and poor actors cannot stop it. We will careen into it due mass resentment, media’s high-handed superiority complex, radicals’ ill-will and the intellectual and emotional restrictions of the political class.

****

13th June, Sat, 12pm to 3pm - Sonia Poulton - Jeffrey Epstein Conference

(in-person audience, online audience, speakers online)

Tickets here for in-person and online. (£10)

****