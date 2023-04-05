Matt Le Tissier, who from the beginning spoke out against lockdown, will be coming to South Leith Parish Church in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. He will be interviewed by one of the only academics to speak out against this policy, (retired) Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos. Tickets here.

As a Liverpool FC fan of over forty years, it pains me to write about this subject as, if true to any extent, it is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved with the club, the fans and football in general.

Jurgen Klopp is an incredible manager; a charismatic personality who is engaging, generous and egalitarian - he speaks to everybody. The owners call him ‘big-hearted’ and the fans adore him. People who love football, love Jurgen Klopp for his character and the style of football his teams play.

Yet, he is so magnetic, forthright, honest, enigmatic and powerful as an individual that he cannot help have the shade of an unintending tyrant about him. He has fairly definite opinions, and, either through impressing himself upon people or through his charm, he will, very often, get his own way.

Why not? In football, he has demonstrated his competency time and time again. He does not lack humanity and understanding of players as human beings; and his wisdom about the game and, by extension, life invites you to trust and defer to him (and I just watch his press conferences, not play for him). He has that quality of sympathetic authority, a genuine father figure.

Mohammad Salah has said, ‘He is definitely The Boss’. Strong personalities like Virgil Van Dyke and Jordan Henderson not only defer to him but have an almost filial relationship with Klopp as Father. They hug him and cry on his shoulder. Few managers, I would bet, are as meaningful to their players as he is.

Still, he can be ruthless. Players that do not do it on the field of play or let themselves down are barracked from the sidelines and released. Even when he likes them. Others see this so there is probably little doubt amongst the players that they too could be cast aside - and how terrible would that be to fall out of favour from such a man.

The left-back, Andy Robertson, went through a bad spell a couple of seasons ago where he was personally responsible for three or four drawn or lost games. He was dropped for a period. When injury to his replacement allowed his return and, in that match, he assisted with a goal, his celebration was more passionate and emphatic than the scorer himself’s, and, strangely, his teammates ran to him instead. They knew.

When the Klopp Sun does not shine on you, it’s hard to take; it’s dark; but returning to the light is blissful.

From 2020 onwards, Klopp was very concerned about covid. We know this for a few reasons: he said he was; he wanted all players in football to be vaccinated; Liverpool tested their players in line with protocols diligently, and, even in 2022, when he was about to be interviewed by a female sports journalist for Radio 5 Live, listeners heard a pre-interview exchange of Klopp refusing to go near the interviewer for the post-match summation as she had a very obvious sniffle, while she pleadingly reassured him that is was not covid but a simple cold. Klopp then criticised, on air, the BBC for putting him in this position.

Given this fear of the virus, we could imagine Klopp was a strong voice in favour of vaccinating the entire Liverpool squad, after all he was very pro-vaccination. He encouraged everyone to take it, unbidden by a sponsor, and, perhaps speculating over-much here, Dejan Lovren, a defender who appeared in a national newspaper for being a vax-sceptic, was sold - although this is not conclusive evidence: Lovren could be inconsistent. Klopp did concede he might be ‘naive’ about the vaccines, though this admission did not make him reverse his stance.

We can also imagine that when Klopp asks you as a professional football player to take the vaccine, given all his qualities and the consequences, you will feel a great amount of psychological pressure to do so. This is probably why Klopp was able to declare that ‘every’ Liverpool player was vaccinated. A statement, as far as I know, that was not made by any other manager in the football league at the time or up unto this day.

Why is any of this relevant or is it just the delusions of ‘someone who will do anything to push their agenda [anti-covid “vaccine”]’ as I was accused of being? Obviously, everything that follows is speculation, however, I, as a fan, and as someone aware that the vaccines are causing damage, cannot help but wonder if something is wrong beyond the usual talking points of the conspiratorial - they never ever question vaccines - media.

The strangeness of Liverpool performances have notable this season. The entire team looks laboured and short of breath, all of them look slow. In the search for content, the journalists and pundits have focussed on the midfield as too old and no longer having the legs to do what a Klopp team does. And there may be a lot of truth in that - stalwarts in that area are into their thirties and there is a large gap between them and the very young ones coming through, youthful footballers who lack experience.

Possibly, a season of almost unprecedented success the previous year might have left them flat - it certainly subdued myself. Fourteen or Fifteen games played as cup finals can be a bit exhausting as Liverpool tried to achieve a historic quadruple. Nonetheless, it’s a few months since those disappointments and it should not be impacting now, certainly not in the manner I am witnessing; although perhaps it is.

No, what has triggered my concern is watching Mo Salah be outrun by Jack Grealish, not famed for his pace, when Salah had a head start, there was a half-pitch of space ahead and he was through on goal. Should that happen? I’ve not seen Salah outrun an opposing player for about a year now and he clearly can no longer fire the afterburners to blast away from opponents. Is there a problem here?

Andy Robertson, whose game is built on running, was unable to draw level or overtake Manchester City’s forward Alvarez when he was racing towards goal during the same game. Fabinho, Liverpool’s highly effective holding midfielder, cannot seem to reach the other team’s players before they part with the ball as he used to, Van Dijk, previously like a race horse galloping to cover, looks as if he is running underwater. The right full-back, Alexander-Arnold, has defensive deficiencies, maybe lacks confidence, but he too seems to have forsworn his pace. And none of the rest, despite not famed for speed, look quick. They look slow. Tired. Breathless. Not just in a single game, but with the odd exhilarating exception, in all the games I have watched so far.

Apart from the incontrovertible fact, the vaccines are damaging people, variously and irreparably, this is mostly speculation. Football teams have fallen away before and they will again. Two seasons ago, there was a similar ‘lost’ season by Liverpool FC. (One in which they did suffer almost freakishly from injuries to defenders throughout the season and it was to this factor their decline was mainly ascribed, in my view correctly. (It was the season following “anti-vaxxer” Dejan Lovren’s sale and no new replacement brought in - thoughts?)

‘Why are other teams not suffering in a similar way if it’s the vaccines?’ you might ask. Maybe they are - Victor Lindelof, the Manchester United defender who had to be substituted mid-match due to breathing difficulties last season, has rarely featured in this one and there could be players similarly affected. (Although, it’s rumoured that two thirds of Premier League footballers did not take the covid injections making it hard to draw comparisons.) However, their circumstances are different - no other team has a Klopp, a coach with such an outspoken belief in vaccination, nor possess a leader with the power of personality to impose that belief on others. It’s probably doubtless that he would have had the duty, as he misguidedly sees it, to ensure the entire squad were regularly ‘boosted’ too. Due to these specific circumstances, Liverpool FC are possibly unique in terms of their relationship with the vaccine.

By no stretch can this argument be convincing; there are too many factors and variables involved. Yet it says something that, probably, by the vast majority of people, its points and hypotheses will be dismissed outright by those inside the club and outside the club - if they ever hear them - instead of doing what should happen: all the players to be checked for blood clotting, spike protein production and sub-clinical conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis. It would only take a couple of weeks.

Sadly, this is unlikely to happen. If it was any other subject, any other medication, any other illness, any different possibility, we could have an emotionally unloaded, adult, expert-led precautionary examination. But no. It’s too charged an issue. I can understand, in this instance, why.

It will be unbearable if a good man like Jurgen Klopp is in some way, even partly, responsible for the limiting of the players’ careers or lives, player he no doubt loves and cares for. The fans would not want to know, nor the doctors, nor football itself. The implications are too great. They would rather shout names and denigrate those that raise such possibilities, and, for once, I almost sympathise with this approach.

Still, it’s always better to know and we can only know if we entertain possibilities and test them one by one. That actually is ‘The Science’ - the scientific method. The days of self-censorship and ‘No Debate’ are over.

Whether the vaccines are damaging the Liverpool squad or not, the story will be that the players have lost their edge and it’s time for replacements. It will take something remarkable for there to be an honest assessment now by anyone in the game. If players collapsing on the pitch and dying in unprecedented numbers, as Matt Le Tissier has tried to bring to the attention of football, does not do it, then what could?

Anyway, I hope this is just clickbait.

