The small wind of resistance that barely played on the cheeks of the Instigators and Enactors of the Hoax Pandemic in 2020 and subsequent vaccination programme is now strengthening into a full-blown gale. Reaction to Joe Rogan’s interview of Robert F Kennedy Jr has sent the mainstream media and others into an aggressive attack masquerading as a rear-guard defence of ‘Science’ with the totem figure of dubious vaccine developer Dr Peter Hotez, who is now re-purposed and used as an anti-vaxxer hatchet or as a martyr to the Dark Age imbecility of the residual non-conforming masses - the current depictions of choice; the deployment of which is judged by whichever falsely drawn caricature of the doctor will hurt Kennedy, Rogan and those who dare to think for themselves the most.

Whether Dr Hotez had a huge amount of credibility beforehand, it is hard to gauge. At the very beginning of the ‘pandemic’, he was filmed warning about the dangers of accelerated vaccine production when there was a lack of data. However, it was a swift change to a connecting but opposing narrative he hopped aboard once the ‘pandemic’ and lockdown were the news landscape with vaccination on the horizon. He became a quirky, self-parodying archetype of the genial, research scientist with bow tie, suit, slightly messy hair with the statutory circular glasses recommending vaccine after vaccine, even when the data showed no impact or even, absurdly in relation to the claims made, rising cases and deaths.

Incomprehensibly for a vaccinologist, he never raised the issue of the experimental nature of the shots, an obvious and common sense point that also seemed to elude billions, including all the doctors who are now denouncing Joe Rogan, Robert F Kennedy Jr and every single person who is not an ‘expert’ but believes that reason and fundamentals of thought are the fulcrum of science, and for whom those self-appointed and haughty keepers of the scientific flame can barely conceal their contempt as the patronise them by informing them ‘that is not how science is done’ (i.e. rational debate). A shocking anti-democratic, anti-meritocratic position in itself. Nevertheless, from this farrago of competing claims, it is not so much the possible corrupting and consequent sequestering of Peter Hotez, to protect him and ‘Science’ from him, that has been notable, but the large scale defence mounted by all levels of the media, academia and medicine of him.

The fact that so many academically ‘distinguished’ Twitter handles have waded into, as they perceive it, the profane Twitter swamp to fight for their beliefs would be an admirable return to a populist scientific dialogue with the citizenry. Unfortunately, behind the public-facing mask of idealism extolling their calling put forth by them, the ugly face of cynical, greedy self-interest can be detected. They are not even politely requesting: they are demanding. Demanding that Dr Peter Hotez not debate a trial lawyer on the facts of the covid vaccinations. They are making all kinds of outrageous, tenuous and irrational claims about the consequences such a debate would have on the institution of ‘Science’ (although it’s status has been more aking to a religion these past years). Even more revealing is the rabidness of the personal attacks on Kennedy, Rogan, their supporters and any person willing to give them a fair opportunity to state their case.

In philosophy, ad hominem attacks are a fallacy. Instead of careful reasoning combined with evidence that is sufficient and relevant, the opponent tries to eviscerate the moral credibility of the proponent. Rightly or wrongly, in most minds a proponent of an idea must have Ethos - an ethical standing that allows he or she to enunciate their opinion with gravitas to the listener: to be taken seriously. Rebuttal with logic and facts is the ideal we should strive for, but, as even schoolchildren know, withering remarks about character can turn others against the individual and ruin their argument by implication. And so, the men and women of ‘Science’, usually aloof, disinterestedly polite and abstract, have descended into the marshes of social media to accuse Joe Rogan of being a steroid user, virtual drug addict and consumer of ‘unscientific’ supplements; Kennedy is a ‘crank’; the now very tired charge: a ‘conspiracy theorist’; and a ‘grifter’; and not forgetting The Ignorant, individuals that support either man, who are ‘stupid’, ‘lunatics’ and ‘pseudoscientists’.

It’s quite a response to a public challenge given to a man who has regularly toured the tv studios, given testimony in political settings and an ‘expert’ on vaccines, to debate another not as steeped in vax-lore, albeit he is a trial lawyer. A debate should be welcomed, you might think. Dr Peter Hotez could finally lance the anti-vaxxer boil that has troubled the WHO and others over the course of the ‘pandemic’ and ‘save the world’ for Science. Yet not only the usual suspects of globalist cultists and the pharmaceutical companies are set against such a discourse, but people situated all over the medical and educational establishment do not want an exchange of views utilising the tools that make scientific inquiry possible.

There are some very human conclusions we can draw from this fact. They were made obvious in a video posted by one tearful woman imploring Dr Peter Hotez to NOT debate Robert Kennedy Jr as she’s had ‘five of these vaccines’. She was terrified; shaking with fear lest the part of her mind that suspects that she has been duped into poisoning herself turns out to be correct. Fears intensified by the shattering consequences that the truth will have for her personal identity and releasing any latent trauma to re-surface to consciousness, although it did look like it had already re-emerged from the clip. Of course, it’s the internet and it might all be contrived, yet I think most of us could realistically accept that a person that committed or fearful very likely would eye with horror the potential spectacle of their terrible, prolonged anxieties of the past three years being unfounded, only to be replaced with ones that are worse, laced with the betrayal and perfidy of the authorities you previously trusted.

Before feeling too sympathetic, it is not unknown for people that consumed with anxiety to be an amplifier of government messaging and whip-up fears to their peer group, oftentimes be a censor and a bully in that group, and to insist, at the cost of their relationship with them, that those closest to them ‘get vaccinated’. Victimhood can be extremely ugly, even if it stems from a moral injustice, depending on the character of the individual. There is a strain of Theology that categorises cowardice as a sin. Perhaps our society - instead of encouraging it - should learn ways to train people to deal with it and outwardly condemn it a little more, for one of the characteristics of fear is that it has no limits. When a person is that terrified, they are out of control; they can do anything, to themselves and to others. There is more to fear from the frightened oftentimes, than there is to be alarmed about from the so-called predatory Strong.

And underlying all the ad hominem attacks, the arguments from ignorance, the fallacies, the hypocritical poses of nobility and the grand posturing, it is clear that the low level enablers who infected, injected, ventilated, rejected and dejected many, many millions of the population are very, very worried. Can we have any faith that either from cynicism or ignorance these doctors, medical professionals, academics and Establishment figures who facilitated the crimes of the past three years are prepared to accept their actions and the consequences? There does not seem to be any inclination to do so, just a desperate scared scrap for some form of survival. Their fear has already made them abusive; at present, the two front runners in both parties for the US presidency are counter to the Covid narrative to a greater or lesser degree, given that, their anxieties can only intensify. As the mass of people slowly desert the indefensible positions of the preceding three years, we can expect the shrillness and vindictiveness of those most dug-in and terrified to inversely increase to their reducing numbers.

The debate with Kennedy and Hotez won’t happen, but it hardly matters, now because it feels like a big moment; it feels like The Debate has now really begun.