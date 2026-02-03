There’s more than one puzzle about the Epstein case and the possible answers are as unsettling as each other, but in different and distinct ways.

Take for instance the destruction of powerful people.

A few months ago, if you had asked me whether Epstein was a threat to those who supposedly rule the world, I would have confidently answered, ‘No’. My assuredness resting on the fact that the allegedly ‘powerful’ clients were far from the centres of decision.

I mean, actors, hired politicians, front men of companies whose success was paved for them (by who?), even billionaires - for me, these are not the string pullers of the modern world. It, maybe, got a little bit interesting when some scientists were mentioned, and grimly hilarious when that included Stephen Hawking, yet nothing was really registering as existential threat to the establishment.

The newspapers might call these Establishment figures. They are mainly one generation, one offs with little deep-rooted influence. If this was the Establishment, then you would have to ask, ‘Is this it?’ Another little puzzle.

Now, however, I’m unsure. The Epstein abyss is devouring everything.

The continual narrowing concentric nature of the releases is beginning to focus its relentless destructiveness on those at the epitome of power. I still have an open mind as to whether we are simply seeing the destruction of a group of front men to be replaced by another set who will usher a more rigid method of economic and social control.

But, I have doubts.

We were not hearing much about the ‘tech bros’ who are creating a control grid. There was little about Israel, not much about other intelligence agencies and nothing about the secretive families who are likely trillionaires and who undoubtedly have a massive say behind the scenes, if not actually calling the shots.

The latest release has lit those straws and we will have to see how far their burn. The Rothschilds are emailed about financial possibilities available in the Ukraine situation. They are definitely players and now…they’re in the game.

Epstein is using the word ‘Goy’, applying it to non-Jews, with a combustible level of disdain, and an attitude of Jewish Supremacy that extends to explaining how Jews manipulate markets to make money. This can only feed the resentment that is mounting towards Israel, initiated in this historical phase by its actions in Gaza, its unrepentant stance on any war crimes, the vicious attacks on reasoned criticism with cries such as ‘anti-semite’, ‘bigot’ and threats to sue, de-platform and destroy.

And Bitcoin is mentioned too. Bitcoin might be a good thing, but if it is a Trojan Horse for a control grid, the keystone of which is a digital currency, something the Tech Bros salivate over, it will be a bad thing: links to Epstein raise questions about this so-called ‘Freedom Money’ and its true purposes. Bad day for Bros.

The way Bitcoin has been seeded into the culture has always raised my suspicions - its status as Libertarian, ‘hard’ money which gather dissenters like iron fillings to a magnet and unified these rugged individuals into a movement felt a little too contrived, a little too clever, a little too much following the dialectic, especially given its mysterious origins. That doesn’t make it bad.

However, anything associated with Jeffrey Epstein is bad and releasing anything about Bitcoin in the Epstein files is bound to damage it.

An observer might volunteer a caveated, conditional statement, that the power nexus is now under attack. The future they were anticipating is starting to crumble.

What does it mean?

Who is doing it?

Wasn’t it possible to have made the Epstein files disappear? Powerful people do this all the time, even in the face of vehement public opinion. We still cannot access the Dunblane files. Every scandal that you can think of is much worse than you think, but it has been attenuated over time, until its so thin, it disappears.

The Technique: A Senate Investigation that drags on for years with limited disclosures, a few scapegoats, and that would be it. It has worked before and it will work again.

Trump’s falling out with Elon Musk and the accusation that Trump was ‘in the Epstein files’ seemed like a performance to incite Trump’s political enemies to demand the release. It looked like a trap. But, why?

Why would they hurt themselves? Are they hurting themselves? Are we getting the full files? What is still to come?

Do I have a hypothesis?

Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence tool, an effective one, for many agencies, yet possibly only loyal to one. He managed to achieve access to a dizzying range of people, many who lauded his intelligence, charm and humour. He must have had something. He was a treasure to his masters, however, I wonder if he realised he was gold to their enemies.

As the Kennedy assassination teaches us, other parties aware of an operation can permit it to run and run, and then use it to another purpose. Is it possible that the Epstein Operation was closely monitored by another group with the hidden intention to utilise the mountains of damning evidence created by this operation to destroy its own planners?

What group? And what are their purposes?

Or is everything going according to plan?

With more releases to potentially come, this still is not finished. But who decides if and when it is?