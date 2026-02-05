Common Knowledge Edinburgh

Common Knowledge Edinburgh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SheilaB's avatar
SheilaB
3d

There is a view that he wasn't even working for Mossad, but directly for the Rothschilds. The MSM attempt to paint him as 'working for the Russians' is laughable. Are there any 'baddies' (from Perfidious Albion's POV) that the British state and its servile state and corporate media would not claim 'works for the Russians'? (C'mon, British deep-state peeps, this hissy fit against Russia has been going on since at least the 1800s - please give it a rest. Their natural assets belong to them. Get over it and stop trying to nab them just because ours were used up first.)

Interesting article here, although the end of it is behind a paywall. Seems Epstein was more likely to be a Zelensky buddy than a Putin buddy.

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/damage-control-epstein-a-russian

Personally I'm not even persuaded that Epstein's dead. He may be. Or he may be holed up in a Rothschild castle somewhere, like that infamous one in Switzerland that is believed to accommodate all sorts of satanic goings-on. Not that it really matters that much, one way or the other, since 'he' was an op of as-yet undetermined purpose.

For the moment, the whole thing is also serving the function of keeping people from following whatever evil shenanigans are going on away from the Epstein files.

Reply
Share
Friar Tuck's avatar
Friar Tuck
2d

Why isn't Trump's DOJ digging up the bodies of children buried at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch?

https://x.com/DiligentDenizen/status/2019159541854720056?s=20

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Common Knowledge Edinburgh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture