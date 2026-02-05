There is not yet an end to the revelations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. His reach extends into high-powered networks of significant consequence. If he is not colluding with Bill Gates about how to have a pandemic declared, then he is working with biotech firms to engineer designer children. When not designing dystopia, he is sexually active himself, arranging the sex lives of wealthy others, initiating gender ideology, meeting powerful people, advising on policy to multiple governments, sorting out family problems for royals, employing Bitcoin developers and building a financial empire.

Where did he find the time?

This is a pertinent question. We have three million files recently released documenting Epstein’s activities, on top of those already made public, and it’s claimed there are three million left to be released. That’s a lot of files. That’s a lot of emails. Not everything in there is emails, but still…

It’s all a little suspicious.

How many emails do you write in a day? Ten? Twenty? Thirty? A thousand? Epstein wrote a lot of emails. After years, they do mount up, so perhaps it is not extraordinary. Yet, when you add his emails to his presumed work and the many, many meetings he must be taking, it is breath taking how hard he must have worked – that and he still had time to advise a disgraced royal about her rent and meet her daughters, after which he can then rendezvous with another disgraced government adviser in a hotel and so on…

…and add in all the sex parties, the illicit meetings, the ones we don’t know…

Where did he find the time?

I am beginning to think that ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ was not one man, but a team for which the image and nomenclature we know as Jeffrey Epstein was simply a front for their activities. (For all we know, ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ isn’t even the name of that person we see everywhere every day.)

It would take an extraordinary amount of time and money to put together the kind of connections Epstein had. To build those relationships, to gain the trust of powerful men and women, to pass their vetting procedures, the due diligence, would all take time, resources and money. For a guy who basically came from nowhere – his father was a groundsman and his mother stayed at home - it’s hard to see it happening.

He was ‘Intelligence’, of course, which means that he would be supported by a covert team. At the moment, Mossad are the agency he’s most commonly associated with, despite UK attempts to portray him as a KGB proxy. However, he seems to escape the general pattern of a spy or operative.

Spies and operatives tend to keep to a single field. They spy in electronics or on the streets or in politics; they don’t go everywhere like Epstein.

And Epstein is everywhere. Every bad actor, every demonic project, every network of control, Epstein is there somewhere, hovering, offering funding and connections. How? Yes, yes, Mossad, or MI6, or CIA, or KGB, they’ll have unlimited funds, and they’ll want to be plugged into these people, but to have one man as the main distribution frame, so to speak, is to break the golden rule of intelligence gathering: compartmentalisation.

Surely it must have raised suspicions amongst the respective intelligence officers of all these agencies, and the other agencies that we hear little about although doubtless, in some capacity, involved with him; since they are equally ubiquitous - Military Intelligence, Office of Naval Intelligence, the NSA and so on - that this one man was turning up at every project they had an interest in? It must surely have registered with the ‘bad guys’ too that he surfaced again and again, and that their schemes now had a single point of failure?

I do not know whether to be astonished at Evil’s naivete or credit Epstein’s own epic malevolent charm and his satanic inventiveness that blinded and seduced even the most cynical, sociopathic misanthropes on the planet, raised in corruption from their earliest days, to have him so readily join them in their (or his?) schemes.

If I was a genius of counter-espionage, sided with the angels, but questionable in my methods, I would create a Jeffrey Epstein: a character to penetrate ring after ring of wickedness across the planet, and, achieving global notoriety for degeneracy and his high level contacts, would use this surrogate to bring evidence into the public realm, documented and indisputable, an unmissable trail of breadcrumbs, to damn these corrupt confluences in the realm of public opinion.

Lee Harvey Oswald took the same approach while part of the plot to kill Kennedy. He made many incongruous and conspicuous appearances in places where he should not have been, creating unnecessary witnesses and evidence, which, when investigated, created more questions, led to more clues, until the official theory was discredited and many of the conspirators identified.

It looks like Jeffrey Epstein Inc. is doing the same.

But who is behind it? And why?