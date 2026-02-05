Common Knowledge Edinburgh

Common Knowledge Edinburgh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
3d

Excellent questions about why evidence survives when it shouldn't. The timing inconsistancy around document discovery and redaction points to something deeper than standard procedure. Wether this was controlled opposition or genuine scapegoat martyrdom, seems like someone designed this whole thing to be discovered eventually, which is the really unsettling part.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Common Knowledge Edinburgh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture