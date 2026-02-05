In the last post on this topic, I floated the idea that ‘Jeffrey Epstein’, as we know him, could be the name and image of a much larger operation beyond that of the intelligence agencies whose instruction, it is claimed, he is under. It may be the case that there is an unknown group that has ‘run’ Epstein Inc. as a means of both gathering intelligence on some of the most diabolical plans, and people, on the planet while creating a clear chain of evidence of between their iniquity and themselves.

It is utterly destroying some.

Previously, I wondered why this evidence hasn’t been buried. We did not know that three million documents existed until Trump announced it. Why declare it? They would not be the first set of incriminating documents to be destroyed. Why weren’t they shredded or incinerated since they threatened a multitude of Interests, personal and profitable?

We might question why, with such a mountain of documentation in government possession, Epstein was allowed to continue in situ, destroying more lives and incriminating more people when there was enough evidence to put him away in 2008 for a long, long time? Especially so, when, to all intents and purposes, he was ‘burned’ as an intelligence asset. (Although, some, stupidly, retained their intimacy with him for some reason – Bill Gates is not the smartest man in the world: fact.)

It is possible to query, given the gargantuan load of files, how the US Department of Justice, officially at least, since ‘finding’ these documents in the past few weeks, have managed to redact millions of them. How is that possible? And if it is possible, how long have they had the documents for? I’d have thought a vetting process with checks and double-checks takes quite a long time.

Then there’s the man himself.

Degeneracy, evil, dissolution, it takes its toll on a person. It is hard to believe the lurid claims being made about Epstein from child sacrifice to impregnating models kept as prisoners for breeding a superior race, but some of them are readily believable: threesomes with Andrew Mountbatten, trafficking, rape, despoliation of innocence – these are within the parameters of our understanding of immorality. At some point, would Epstein himself not sicken of his own degeneracy? Of what his masters are asking him to do?

Did intelligence agencies light upon an ambitious, talented, charming, seductive man, his humble beginnings making him burn with ambition, and offer him the world if he would indulge his vices to an extreme with those elites vulnerable to compromise? A man who could never exhaust his own taste for profligacy or tire of his own perversions.

And was this other group, unknown to us but seemingly aware of all his activities, prepared to let Epstein destroy himself and others, many of them damaged young women and innocent children, to garner a gold mine of incriminating evidence?

Or is there another story here? Did some young recruit to an intelligence network find himself having to act as a Scapegoat, sacrificing his own morality and decency to ensnare all the filth and wretchedness of the elites in order to precipitate their downfall? (The same way Lee Harvey Oswald entered the world of the grotesque to penetrate the plot to murder JFK.)

And is it a debased elite that is being pulled down, or merely one global network being discredited to be replaced by another?

There are still many questions to be answered by the whole Epstein saga. At present we are transfixed by the spectacle, but we have to ask what is it exactly we are watching? Projected by whom? For what end?