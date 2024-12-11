Sonia has had some significant success this year and she will tell us all about it along with other information about some of the scandals that have been mainstream news (D Piddy?) and the ones that haven’t.

We’re almost sold out, so if you’re leaving it late, now’s the time to get your ticket.

*

14th December - A Sonia Poulton Christmas!

Sonia Poulton Returns!

This year, joining us for Christmas, Sonia Poulton will be rounding-up what has happened in 2024, where we might be going in 2025 and answering your questions about it all and more.

We want our Christmas present to YOU to be the truth of what's really going on and Sonia is the perfect person to deliver it!

Join us in the afternoon on the 14th December, Saturday, for an extended talk, Q&A and conversation with the great Sonia Poulton. Tickets here.