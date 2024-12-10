Join us for Christmas!

14th December - Common Knowledge: Freedom Christmas Party!

It's Christmas!

For the first Christmas in five years, unbelievable as it sounds, we can see the skies have cleared somewhat and the dark clouds on the horizon are a little less threatening. With cautious optimism, we can see a different direction of travel. A possibility that our community, the ones that objected to lockdowns, who refused the vaccines, who took the vax and regretted it, who disagreed with ideologies that curtailed our right to think, who want a pro-human, free future, has been instrumental, in their millions, of helping to create, by their steadfastness and their growing confidence to voice a contrary opinion.

Now, isn't that something to celebrate?

We have our own version of Seasonal Greetings and Good Tidings and was there ever a profounder message in history? That humanity might grow older and grow wiser, that we might still yet be free!

Why not celebrate by coming along to our Christmas Party. Sonia Poulton will be there, toasting the Season with us, as will Professor Richard Ennos. And I'm sure we'll cram in a couple of good cheer addresses amongst the festive food and chat.

All tickets include four plates of food.

Tickets here.

Also…

14th December - A Sonia Poulton Christmas!

Sonia Poulton Returns!

This year, joining us for Christmas, Sonia Poulton will be rounding-up what has happened in 2024, where we might be going in 2025 and answering your questions about it all and more.

We want our Christmas present to YOU to be the truth of what's really going on and Sonia is the perfect person to deliver it!

Join us in the afternoon on the 14th December, Saturday, for an extended talk, Q&A and conversation with the great Sonia Poulton. Tickets here.