8th February - Podcaster, blogger and truth-teller, Mark Attwood, is coming to Edinburgh and you can see him with this ticket here (cost £10). We look forward to a night of unrivalled revelations and insights.

One of the most incredible aspects of Covid and its aftermath is how the Left and left leaning people as a whole, including some of the most radical voices on the that side of the political fence, alongside other commentators once thought humanely sane, allowed themselves to be put into an intellectual cage, placed onto a hamster wheel of concepts and, from then to now, continued to spin the rotating drum, in that cage, red cheeked and breathing heavily, for all they were worth.

It almost goes without saying that the entirety of the Labour Party, their acolytes in the press and their celebrity supporters accepted the role of powering the circumvolutions, repeating soundbites and data, interminably; reciting conclusions surmised from premises handed to them by ‘experts’. Not entirely different from their usual unthinking, predictable drill of authoritatively spoken recurring mantras; a pose that neatly exhibited their entire career philosophy of ‘Do what I’m told’. Although, possibly more surprising were luminaries like Noam Chomsky, a man who had spent a career detailing the crimes of corporation-controlled government, advocating the internment and forced vaccination of people who did not want to take the jab – a corporation produced and government implemented vaccine – as if they were a kind of bio-terrorist and social malignant.

He, like others of left-wing disposition, did not question or enquire: he fell completely into line with the ordinances of fear and propaganda to such an extent that, for me personally, it invalidates his entire career and reputation as a supporter of Liberation, makes him suspect as a member, consciously or unconsciously, of the contrived opposition whose hidden purpose to unwittingly help regulate resentment, providing an ineffective outlet for outrage, and marks him, for me, as a supercilious manufacturer of compliance to the unjust status quo.

In Scotland, an independence group called Common Weal is probably the most radical and coherent of those on the Left. During the independence campaign and after, they did a lot of very good work that offered policies for a more democratic, more people-orientated society, although rarely with any public acknowledgement or engagement by the Scottish Government, who, curiously, sometimes adopted the group’s advocated policy a few weeks after it had been published. As Left Wingers who also have the experience of being burned by government infidelities to the interests of the People, they should be a sceptical, belligerent force challenging the hegemony of economic and personal interests in Scotland. And they sometimes are.

However, recent history demonstrates that, like nearly everyone else on the Left, particularly the activists and intellectuals who events suggest are especially vulnerable to brazen falsehoods when mouthed by those with a large salary, the world just got too big for them…and they could not cope. They can understand greedy Scottish landowners with off-shore holdings screwing over a local community or pulling on the threads of power to make the Scottish Government rid itself of more of the Scottish people’s assets in a fire sale. This is familiar to them. Comprehensible. Safe.

[15th February - An unbridled extravaganza of uncensored hilarity with MICHAEL O'BERNICIA who will MC for the uproariously funny globetrotting comedian CRAIG CAMPBELL and two other very special guests. Tickets here (Donation £15).]

But they cannot comprehend cooperation between global bad actors, assisted by health, educational and policy professionals who are corrupted by the power of money, less bright or brave or ethical than their auspicious status suggests, and mentally enslaved by institutional hierarchy, working together to achieve the aim of depopulation; or if that is too much of a stretch, then a multi-country conglomerate comprising the super-rich, co-ordinating with key people in a range of positions, aided by submissive technocrats, all to simply sell a novel experimental product in a closed government-sponsored market for a twenty to one return, as Bill Gates boasts.

They just cannot grasp this as a possibility. In 2020, intellectually, cognitively, they entered an unknown territory, the conceptual equivalent of landing on the edge of Antarctica or some other hostile frozen wasteland with little in the way of familiar surroundings or comfortingly recognisable signs. It was an intimidating landscape of unknowns. They were, however, given a map, a map that claimed to delineate the contours of this alien land, a map given to them by their worst enemies - predatory, amoral, sociopathic worldwide corporate entities welded to captured, crooked government, a malevolent twin-headed chimera which many of them had spent their lives denouncing.

With the map, the cognitive framework, handed to them by the rich and powerful, they, instead of pausing, reconnoitring the new territory, exploring it in segments, carefully and meticulously checking and enquiring into any anomalies before proceeding, took it at face value and accepted that this new set of events was exactly as explained to them and, ignoring any aberrations, pretended that it somehow was contiguous with and fitted without discrepancy into the world they already knew. A world where the UN, despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary, is an impartial force for good and its directions intrinsically beneficial, that, ultimately, government was on their side and Medicine was distilled human goodness with a reverential regard for ethics extending to the sanctity of human life.

In place of acknowledging and investigating the small cluster of outlying but verifiable facts that intimated all was not as it appeared, we witnessed a bizarre and surreally hysterical clamour from the Left for quicker and harder lockdowns; a policy that could obviously, and was foreseen to, destroy jobs, families and communities, young people’s education and, most tragically of all, in many cases, too many cases, children’s ability to learn. They did not loose their panicked embrace of the Covid narrative for a single moment but gripped tighter as the world plunged into a darkness that threatened to shroud its working classes permanently in a state of menticide.

‘Test! Test! Test!’ was their mantra, as former CEO of Common Weal Robin MacAlpine admits, taken straight from the UN handbook, as if the UN had not just breached its own protocols for dealing with a pandemic, same as the UK, same as across the Western world, and as if the test itself was not entirely suspect: the creator of it, Kerry Mullis, specifically stating it should not be used as a diagnostic tool, and the physical tests themselves appearing when, with suspiciously convenient timing, an academic paper recommended draconian measures, a suggestion which was consecrated immediately as policy by the EU, and a German bio-tech company, TIB Moblbiol, who had a CEO who just happened to be the editor of the journal which published the paper, happened to have tests ready to ship.

The Left were being led down the garden path, their noses ringed and tied, with blinkers on. After demanding harder, faster lockdowns, they moved onto urging those insults to reason, the Enlightenment and to basic science, the mask and other associated PPE. Masks had to be worn ‘to protect the vulnerable’. Tragicomically, absurdly, with a propensity to manufacture a grievance, the loudest on the Left began demanding ‘mask equity’. The more costly N95 masks could filter viruses better than the cheap, disposable cloth masks (as if either could!): the disadvantaged must have access to higher quality, pricier masks otherwise it was discrimination!

Even Tony Blair got in on the act. Sniffing cash to be made, he started hawking the N95s too – this should have been a further signal to the Left that, by now, this whole scam was simply a trough of money and people like Blair, Mone, Sunak, Hancock and many more powerful people, were gorging on it. (Does Common Weal really believe without qualms that the plastics industry ramped-up production to manufacture all these Perspex dividers that populated supermarkets and restaurants within two months and that there weren’t already companies primed to take advantage of the Covid ‘opportunity’?)

Four years later, the Left are still the same. There’s a little bit of examination at the margins: ‘Perhaps the Christmas lockdown was unnecessary’, but, there is no criticism of the fundamental concept or the pushed narrative. It’s just too frightening and incomprehensible for them. They’d rather call for each working-class child to be punctured with a needle containing a set of chemicals, released without an extract of ingredients or potential harms, that were and are still experimental, than admit they fell into line and became the epitome of everything they detest.

It is bewildering when you consider that the Left has formulated, and constantly propounds, theories that explain how Truth is simply a construct of power and that power is located in the privileged hierarchies of class and status. Yet when the empowered stratifications of society weepily proclaim a desire to save everyone by ‘getting the whole world vaccinated’, and the ‘only way out of this [our unlawful coercion into lockdowns] is through vaccination’, the Left, like grateful supplicants believes every serpentine word and joins them in their master’s imprecations.

During Covid, the Left became a tool of oppression utilised by the oligarchs. In spite of their political identity and their disdainful beliefs about government and corporate incontinence, they willingly embraced the program, with vigour. They followed unreservedly, and with no credit, the steps laid out for them of pre-associated conclusions: Lockdown Sceptic = Spreading Misinformation = Anti-Vaxxer = Trump Supporter = Far Right = Fascist. Ergo, nothing anyone said that challenged affairs was worth listening to because of what category they were ascribed to be in, usually incorrectly. It was a disheartening spectacle that disabused any rational spectator - the few not enthralled by their fears – of any notions of the capacity and capability of the Left to build a better world. Instead, how can they be perceived other than as intellectually self-limited, emotionally trapped children, essentially conformers, still in tow to their natural parents, money and power?

Groups like Common Weal have to start being brave, independent and worthy. This will be painful and there needs to be a lot of soul searching, particularly so when their cherished pulpit of pontification includes the almost equally deceitful and manipulated Green issues. Freedom and a human future might not be able to afford them making the same mistake twice. They have to throw away the map, get off the wheel, and start to examine alternative viewpoints on Covid, then other shibboleths. They may come to the same conclusion (unlikely if they are honest), however, they can have no credibility until they do so…and citing the people who promoted and benefitted from the ‘pandemic’ will just not stand up anymore. It will cost them in the short-term as their constituency will take time to adjust. Nonetheless, in the long term, it is their best hope of survival and of helping others, a desire, they claim, is close to their hearts.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.