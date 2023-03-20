Matt Le Tissier, who from the beginning spoke out against lockdown, will be coming to South Leith Parish Church in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. He will be interviewed by one of the only academics to speak out against this policy, (retired) Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos. Tickets here.

Jason Leitch was a strange choice to replace Dr Catherine Calderwood as the ‘expert’ face of the Scottish Government’s response to the Covid pandemic. First of all, he’s a dentist - viruses are not his area of expertise. Secondly, he’s spent his career as an administrator of health, not a practitioner, researcher or in any form a scientist. And, thirdly, he appears to be, although this is questionable, an extremely, extremely naive, unimaginative and uncurious man.

Why would the Scottish Government have a dentist as the lead person on the most ‘serious pandemic’ for an hundred years? He’s not qualified. There’s no reason to suppose that a dentist knows much more than a GP about viruses (experience shows that GPs don’t seem to know much about them) and possibly much less. Any new information to be processed by him is going to lack the hinterland of rules and experience built over years of study.

Possibly a bureaucrat is the worst person to handle a situation where information is dubious or there is a probability of bad actors involved. They have a mindset of order, security, ‘managing’ and of obedience to the person next step up the bureaucratic ladder. The top of the ladder being the politicians with agendas handed to them by private capital. Is an administrator really going to question what is going on? Thinking-in-the-box is a pre-requisite.

The man himself is Quixotic. He is a believing, affluent, Christian and, possibly, the comfort of his life and his basic philosophy has insulated him from nuanced thought and scepticism. Some of his public statements contradict what he was trying to do; he gives the impression that is completely foreign to the reality of murderous, sadistic people in the world and he never seemed to question why so little of the virus story and the response made sense. (So it seemed.)

With half of Scotland disliking Nicola Sturgeon, he was put forward as a public persona whom the other half of the public would trust, after the the Chief Medical Officer of Scotland, Dr Catherine Calderwood was fired for not one, but two visits to her holiday home, breaking the lockdown restrictions - was she trying to signal something? That the entire Covid Hoax was blown vastly out of proportion?

Recently, despite plaudits from the clapping seal media for his simplifying and communicating medical issues for a mass audience, Dr Leitch appears to be evincing regret. Lockdowns were ‘possibly’ a step too far. There were people who died alone and he will ‘have to live with that’. We maybe did not have to shut the schools.

Acknowledging what was obvious at the time seems a poor return for a year’s worth of reflection. Is he genuine - and by extension unable to read the actual figures provided by his own government or incompetent in appreciating how many issues there were in both gathering and presenting evidence - or is he more cynical and, as the narrative slowly collapses, is it his hope to excuse himself from the recoil of the actions he was complicit with and, since the harms are long-term, slowly fade into the background, infrequently recalled as a decent but misguided man?

We know he knew the PCR Test was ‘a bit rubbish’ from the start - he gave his reasons in an interview with The Sun. However, if you are aware of this fact, then the rest of the pandemic is merely theatre. All the data collapses and all the fear dissolves, when you know that there are not millions of cases, that hundreds of thousands are being dying with and not of Covid. Therefore, Jason Leitch’s words of regret seem hollow, under this light.

He could well be an example of something very common - the schizoid individual. Like the ‘decent’ family men of the concentration camps, they are able to safely compartmentalise their cognitive dissonance. Being a Christian and suffocating society for tenuous reasons can live in the same brain, completely unaware of any contradiction, and smoothed over by defensive rationalisations. Many people do this.

As we move forward, there are going to be so, so, so many people that are Lockdown Recanters, Renegers, Regretters, who are all filled with remorse. We can be understanding but do not be fooled. As with the Kennedy Assassination, Everybody Knew or could find out. Everybody had access to the same data, and people in Jason Leitch’s position definitely had both the knowledge and the skills to conclude that something was not right at all. The Higher-Ups - they all knew.

This does not mean that they went along with it with the worst of intentions - perhaps we have more to learn in this area - but the ‘we made a mistake’ and ‘I have regrets’ is not going to wash.

We should refuse to accept the cosy little story of honest people making errors as it further entrenches the ‘I was misled’ posture of the public. Everyone had access to the information. Everybody has a duty to be aware. Everyone is responsible. There is not future until that becomes a fulcrum point in our culture.

If Dr Leitch is expressing regret now about lockdown, what is going to happen when the vaccine damage becomes undeniable? And what greater disasters will unfold if he is not made to know he is accountable as is everyone else.

Matt Le Tissier will be interviewed by Professor Richard Ennos in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. Tickets are available here. It is funded by the community and any profits return to the community.

Common Knowledge blog posts will increase over the next couple of months as we try to promote this event.