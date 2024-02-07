The podcaster, truth-explorer, blogger and public communicator, Mark Attwood, will be speaking to us in Edinburgh tomorrow night.

Mark is, by his own admission, an ‘ordinary’ bloke, until Covid came along and woke him up to the lies that we are constantly being fed by mainstream media.

His dive into the rabbit hole has been deep and extensive and we are expecting a night that will range from White Hats to aliens, from rigged elections to revolutions.

To ensure that everyone has a chance to ask questions, we will have a longer Q&A than usual, significantly longer.

The Q&A is often the best part of the evening, when the energy levels become very animated as people talk about their own experiences, their knowledge and really dig into what the speaker says.

Join us for what is looking like an unforgettable evening in Edinburgh for the pro-human, pro-freedom and pro-truth community.

Tomorrow night we find out just how much truth is hidden in plain sight!

